College Football Playoff kickoff times and broadcast information announced

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The College Football Playoff, ESPN and TNT Sports on Monday announced kickoff times and broadcast information…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The College Football Playoff, ESPN and TNT Sports on Monday announced kickoff times and broadcast information for the 2026-27 CFP.

First-round games on campus sites begin Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and continue Dec. 19 at noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

ABC and ESPN will broadcast the first game of the Dec. 19 tripleheader and the other two games will be on TNT and truTV.

The first quarterfinal will be at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The other three quarterfinals are Jan. 1 at noon, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The first and second quarterfinals will be on TNT and truTV, the third will be on ABC and ESPN and the fourth on ESPN. The Peach, Cotton and Rose bowls are quarterfinal sites but will be assigned their windows when the playoff field is announced Dec. 6.

The first semifinal is at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and will be on TNT and truTV. The second semifinal is at the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and will be on ABC and ESPN.

The championship game is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and will air across ESPN networks, including ABC.

All games on ESPN networks also will be available on the ESPN app; games on TNT and truTV also will be streamed on HBO Max.

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