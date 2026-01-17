Indiana hopes to lean again on its offensive line against fierce Miami defense in CFP title game

MIAMI (AP) — When Indiana rolled past Alabama 38-3 in the Rose Bowl, it wasn’t Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza…

MIAMI (AP) — When Indiana rolled past Alabama 38-3 in the Rose Bowl, it wasn’t Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza or dynamic receiver Elijah Sarratt who was named MVP.

Instead, it was center Pat Coogan — one of the five men on the offensive line Mendoza affectionately calls his “Hoggies.” They are responsible for keeping the QB upright and maximizing opportunities for Indiana’s skill players.

It was the first time since 1944 that an offensive lineman — typically overlooked and underappreciated — won MVP at the Granddaddy of Them All, and Mendoza was overjoyed when he heard the news.

With Indiana hoping to make more history in Monday night’s College Football Playoff title game against Miami, Mendoza and his teammates believe the secret to the Hoosiers’ success can be found in the trenches — even though only one player, left tackle Carter Smith, gets much buzz as an NFL prospect.

“I would die for those guys,” Mendoza said Saturday. “Those guys put their bodies on the line to protect myself or the running backs every single play, and it means so much to not only have great skill and talent but also great character. … It’s just such a special connection that we have with each other.”

Mendoza has thrown for 3,349 yards, 41 touchdowns and only six interceptions while completing 73% of his passes. He’s been praised for his accuracy and decision-making, but he says it’s the protection that makes his success possible.

“Without those guys, I wouldn’t be able to do it. With them, I’m able to get through my entire progression,” Mendoza said. “I think that’s why my completion percentage has been so high, because I haven’t really had to throw the ball away much, just because they’ve been efficient up front. Also, I have such great teammates, such great receivers, tight ends, running backs … the offensive line, I just get to be a point guard.”

Roman Hemby, who leads the Hoosiers with 1,060 rushing yards, came to a similar conclusion.

“The offensive line is really great,” Hemby said. “I feel like we wouldn’t be in this position without them, without them protecting Fernando, without them opening up holes to kind of make it easy for myself and Kaelon Black to run. Without them, I don’t think I would have the success that I’m having.”

Indiana (15-0) is seeking the program’s first national title, having dominated its two CFP opponents by a combined score of 94-25. Meanwhile, Miami (13-2) squeaked into the playoff and knocked off Texas A&M, defending champ Ohio State and Mississippi en route to the championship game — and the Hurricanes can thank a standout defense for their improbable run.

Miami has an FBS-high 47 sacks, two more than Indiana. Ahkeem Mesidor leads the team with 15 1/2 tackles for loss, 10 1/2 sacks and four forced fumbles. Rueben Bain Jr. has 13 tackles for loss, 8 1/2 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

Coogan acknowledged the challenge ahead.

“It’s an elite front. Across the board, their front four is just extremely explosive,” Coogan said. “Certainly, you know, just the caliber of players on the outside and the inside — just across the board, just extremely violent, twitchy, explosive, long, great with their hands, great at working an edge.”

For Indiana, finishing its season with a championship will mean doing what it’s done all year, even against traditional powers like Alabama: winning the battle in the trenches.

“It all starts up front with those guys,” offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan said, “and we’re going to need them to have a big game for us on Monday night.”

