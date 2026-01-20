Georgia’s Smart promotes Rauscher to offensive line coach as Searels moves into analyst position

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is tweaking his coaching staff, with Stacy Searels, who had been offensive…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is tweaking his coaching staff, with Stacy Searels, who had been offensive line coach since 2022, taking an offensive analyst role.

Phil Rauscher, who assisted Searels in 2025, was promoted to offensive line coach in the moves announced by Smart on Tuesday.

Smart said he was grateful “for everything coach Searels has poured into our program over the past several seasons. His knowledge, experience and steady leadership have been instrumental to our offensive production. In his new role, Stacy will continue to impact our offensive strategy and provide mentorship for both our staff and players.”

Searels will focus on opponent scouting, game planning and player evaluation in his new role. Rauscher will have primary responsibility for the line heading into spring practice.

Rauscher, who worked alongside Searels as assistant offensive line coach in 2025, will assume primary responsibility for the offensive line unit heading into spring practice. Rauscher has coached 16 years in college and the NFL, including most recently as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

“Phil has been a tremendous asset to our staff and players,” Smart said. “He has earned this opportunity through his work ethic, technical expertise and his ability to connect with our players. We’re excited about the future of our offensive line under his leadership.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.