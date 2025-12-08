Western Michigan takes on Kennesaw State for the Myrtle Beach Bowl

Kennesaw State (10-3) vs. Western Michigan (9-4), Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Western…

Kennesaw State (10-3) vs. Western Michigan (9-4), Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Western Michigan by 4. Against the spread: Western Michigan 9-3-1, Kennesaw State 9-4.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Western Michigan Offense

Overall: 336.5 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 139.9 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 196.6 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (96th)

Western Michigan Defense

Overall: 299.9 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 177.7 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 122.2 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 18.2 points per game (14th)

Kennesaw State Offense

Overall: 404.3 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 245.7 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 158.6 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (65th)

Kennesaw State Defense

Overall: 401.9 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 223.7 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 178.2 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 24.3 points per game (64th)

Western Michigan ranks 14th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 31.9% of third downs.

Kennesaw State ranks 81st in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Western Michigan’s 24th-ranked +7 margin.

Kennesaw State ranks 124th in the FBS averaging 66.2 penalty yards per game, compared to Western Michigan’s 10th-ranked 36.9 per-game average.

Western Michigan ranks 123rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75.0% of trips. Kennesaw State’s red zone defense ranks 27th at 77.6%.

Kennesaw State is 111th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:26, compared to Western Michigan’s 14th-ranked average of 32:27.

Team leaders

Western Michigan

Passing: Broc Lowry, 1,683 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, 63.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Lowry, 940 yards on 197 carries, 14 TDs

Receiving: Tailique Williams, 478 yards on 35 catches, 2 TDs

Kennesaw State

Passing: Amari Odom, 2,385 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs, 66.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Coleman Bennett, 716 yards on 148 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Gabriel Benyard, 898 yards on 55 catches, 9 TDs

Last game

Western Michigan won 23-13 over Miami (OH) on Saturday, Dec. 6. Lowry led Western Michigan with 111 yards on 8-of-13 passing (61.5%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 23 times for 65 yards. Jalen Buckley carried the ball 19 times for 193 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for two yards. Michael Brescia had two receptions for 47 yards.

Kennesaw State beat Jacksonville State 19-15 on Friday, Dec. 5. Odom threw for 246 yards on 26-of-32 attempts (81.2%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Bennett had 82 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown, adding seven receptions for 42 yards. Christian Moss had five receptions for 75 yards.

