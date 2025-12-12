UNC’s offensive and special-teams coordinators won’t return for next season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer won’t return next…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer won’t return next season.

The school announced Friday it had “parted ways” with the two assistants to Bill Belichick, coming after the school’s 4-8 season.

“We want to thank Coach Kitchens and Coach Priefer for their commitment and many contributions to our program and student-athletes,” Belichick said in a statement. “We wish them both nothing but the best in their future endeavors.”

UNC’s offense was one of the worst in the country, ranking 119th in the Bowl Subdivision in scoring (19.3) and 129th in total offense (288.8 yards).

The Tar Heels had special-teams issues coming down the stretch, too, notably with Duke running a fake field goal to set up a late winning touchdown and N.C. State successfully running a fake punt for a first down the following week.

