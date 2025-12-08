Texas and Michigan square off in the Citrus Bowl

Michigan (9-3) vs. Texas (9-3), Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Texas by 4.5.…

Michigan (9-3) vs. Texas (9-3), Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Texas by 4.5. Against the spread: Texas 4-8, Michigan 4-8.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Texas Offense

Overall: 382.8 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 253.2 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 129.7 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 29.6 points per game (52nd)

Texas Defense

Overall: 336 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 237.9 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 98.1 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 19.8 points per game (23rd)

Michigan Offense

Overall: 398.9 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 185.8 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 213.2 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 27.6 points per game (72nd)

Michigan Defense

Overall: 312.3 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 210.6 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 101.7 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 18.7 points per game (16th)

Texas ranks 6th in the FBS with a +12 turnover margin.

Texas ranks 126th in the FBS averaging 66.9 penalty yards per game, compared to Michigan’s 8th-ranked 34.4 per-game average.

Michigan is 107th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 78.7% of trips. Texas’ red zone defense ranks 48th at 81.3%.

Team leaders

Texas

Passing: Arch Manning, 2,942 yards, 24 TDs, 7 INTs, 61.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Quintrevion Wisner, 597 yards on 131 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Ryan Wingo, 770 yards on 50 catches, 7 TDs

Michigan

Passing: Bryce Underwood, 2,229 yards, 9 TDs, 6 INTs, 61.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Marshall, 932 yards on 150 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Andrew Marsh, 641 yards on 42 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Texas defeated Texas A&M 27-17 on Friday, Nov. 28. Manning passed for 179 yards on 14-of-29 attempts (48.3%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 53 yards and one rushing touchdown. Wisner carried the ball 19 times for 155 yards, adding two receptions for 19 yards. Jack Endries recorded 93 yards on four catches.

Michigan fell 27-9 to Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 29. Underwood passed for 63 yards on 8-of-18 attempts (44.4%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Marshall had 61 rushing yards on seven carries, adding one reception for 10 yards. Donaven McCulley had three receptions for 46 yards.

