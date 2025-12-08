Texas A&M and Miami (FL) play in College Football Playoff first round

Miami (FL) (10-2) at Texas A&M (11-1), Dec. 20 at 12 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Texas…

Miami (FL) (10-2) at Texas A&M (11-1), Dec. 20 at 12 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Texas A&M by 3.5. Against the spread: Texas A&M 5-7, Miami (FL) 7-5.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Texas A&M Offense

Overall: 454.4 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 261.8 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 192.7 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 36.3 points per game (14th)

Texas A&M Defense

Overall: 309.8 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 182.8 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 127.1 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 21.9 points per game (41st)

Miami (FL) Offense

Overall: 424.7 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 275.8 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 148.8 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 34.1 points per game (20th)

Miami (FL) Defense

Overall: 277.8 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 190.9 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 86.8 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 13.8 points per game (6th)

Texas A&M ranks 62nd in third down percentage, converting 40.4% of the time. Miami (FL) ranks 9th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 29.4%.

Texas A&M ranks 111th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to Miami (FL)’s 12th-ranked +9 margin.

Texas A&M ranks 119th in the FBS with 64.5 penalty yards per game.

Texas A&M is 132nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 93.8% of trips. Miami (FL)’s red zone offense ranks 11th, scoring on 92.3% of red zone opportunities.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Texas A&M is 15th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:24, while Miami (FL)’s 5th-ranked average is 33:43.

Team leaders

Texas A&M

Passing: Marcel Reed, 2,932 yards, 25 TDs, 10 INTs, 61.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Rueben Owens, 618 yards on 112 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Kevin Concepcion, 886 yards on 57 catches, 9 TDs

Miami (FL)

Passing: Carson Beck, 3,072 yards, 25 TDs, 10 INTs, 74.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Mark Fletcher, 685 yards on 141 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Malachi Toney, 970 yards on 84 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Texas A&M lost 27-17 to Texas on Friday, Nov. 28. Reed passed for 180 yards on 20-of-32 attempts (62.5%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 71 yards. Owens carried the ball 13 times for 48 yards, adding three receptions for seven yards. Concepcion put up 57 yards on five catches. He also had one carry for eight yards and one touchdown.

Miami (FL) defeated Pittsburgh 38-7 on Saturday, Nov. 29. Beck led Miami (FL) with 267 yards on 23-of-29 passing (79.3%) for three touchdowns and one interception. Girard Pringle Jr. carried the ball 10 times for 82 yards. Toney recorded 126 yards on 13 catches with one touchdown.

