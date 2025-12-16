Tennessee plays Illinois for the Music City Bowl

Illinois (8-4) vs. Tennessee (8-4), Dec. 30 at 5:30 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Tennessee by 2.5. Against…

Illinois (8-4) vs. Tennessee (8-4), Dec. 30 at 5:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Tennessee by 2.5. Against the spread: Tennessee 5-7, Illinois 6-4-1.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Tennessee Offense

Overall: 482 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 307.2 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 174.8 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 40.8 points per game (7th)

Tennessee Defense

Overall: 395.5 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 249.3 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 146.3 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 28.8 points per game (92nd)

Illinois Offense

Overall: 370.3 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 239.1 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 131.2 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (55th)

Illinois Defense

Overall: 350.7 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 226.5 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 124.2 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (55th)

Illinois ranks 122nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.7% of the time. Tennessee ranks 9th on offense, converting on 50.3% of third downs.

Tennessee is 76th in the FBS averaging 55.6 penalty yards per game, compared to Illinois’ 21st-ranked 41.1 per-game average.

Tennessee ranks 128th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:24, compared to Illinois’ 50th-ranked average of 30:30.

Team leaders

Tennessee

Passing: Joey Aguilar, 3,444 yards, 24 TDs, 10 INTs, 66.8 completion percentage

Rushing: DeSean Bishop, 983 yards on 163 carries, 14 TDs

Receiving: Chris Brazzell II, 1,017 yards on 62 catches, 9 TDs

Illinois

Passing: Luke Altmyer, 2,811 yards, 21 TDs, 5 INTs, 68.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Ca’Lil Valentine, 549 yards on 123 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Hank Beatty, 826 yards on 64 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Tennessee fell 45-24 to Vanderbilt on Saturday, Nov. 29. Aguilar led Tennessee with 299 yards on 29-of-44 passing (65.9%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Bishop had 97 rushing yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for six yards. Brazzell put up 91 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Illinois won 20-13 over Northwestern on Saturday, Nov. 29. Altmyer passed for 136 yards on 10-of-15 attempts (66.7%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Valentine had 74 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown. Collin Dixon had two receptions for 53 yards.

