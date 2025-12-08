Sun Bowl pits Duke against Arizona State

Arizona State (8-4) vs. Duke (8-5), Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Duke by…

Arizona State (8-4) vs. Duke (8-5), Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Duke by 1.5. Against the spread: Duke 6-6-1, Arizona State 5-6-1.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

Duke Offense

Overall: 414.6 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 282.2 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 132.5 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 34.0 points per game (21st)

Duke Defense

Overall: 408.8 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 268.8 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 140.0 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (91st)

Arizona State Offense

Overall: 400.5 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 211.1 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 189.4 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 24.7 points per game (87th)

Arizona State Defense

Overall: 342.3 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 225.7 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 116.7 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 23.0 points per game (53rd)

Duke ranks 128th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 46.2% of third downs.

Arizona State ranks 89th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Duke’s 12th-ranked +9 margin.

Duke is 76th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 83.3% of trips. Arizona State’s red zone defense ranks 10th at 72.3%.

Duke is 82nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:28, compared to Arizona State’s 22nd-ranked average of 31:58.

Team leaders

Duke

Passing: Darian Mensah, 3,646 yards, 30 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Nate Sheppard, 962 yards on 178 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Cooper Barkate, 1,069 yards on 68 catches, 6 TDs

Arizona State

Passing: Sam Leavitt, 1,628 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Raleek Brown, 1,141 yards on 186 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Jordyn Tyson, 711 yards on 61 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

Duke won 27-20 over Virginia on Saturday, Dec. 6. Mensah threw for 196 yards on 19-of-25 attempts (76.0%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Sheppard had 97 rushing yards on 21 carries and one touchdown, adding five receptions for 31 yards. Barkate had five receptions for 91 yards.

Arizona State fell 23-7 to Arizona on Friday, Nov. 28. Jeff Sims passed for 114 yards on 11-of-25 attempts (44.0%) with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 43 yards and one rushing touchdown. Brown had 63 rushing yards on 13 carries, adding one reception for 10 yards. Malik McClain had four receptions for 57 yards.

