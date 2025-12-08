South Florida and Old Dominion match up in the Cure Bowl

Old Dominion (9-3) vs. South Florida (9-3), Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: South…

Old Dominion (9-3) vs. South Florida (9-3), Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: South Florida by 6.5. Against the spread: South Florida 8-3-1, Old Dominion 7-5.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

South Florida Offense

Overall: 501.7 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 276.3 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 225.4 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 43 points per game (2nd)

South Florida Defense

Overall: 385.2 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 251.6 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 133.6 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (56th)

Old Dominion Offense

Overall: 460.8 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 223.8 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 237 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 32.7 points per game (29th)

Old Dominion Defense

Overall: 331.4 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 184 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 147.4 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 19.3 points per game (20th)

Old Dominion ranks 24th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 33.7% of third downs.

Old Dominion ranks 81st in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to South Florida’s 12th-ranked +9 margin.

Old Dominion is 118th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.8% of trips. South Florida’s red zone defense ranks 16th at 75.5%.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. South Florida is 135th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:07, while Old Dominion’s 116th-ranked average is 28:05.

Team leaders

South Florida

Passing: Byrum Brown, 3,158 yards, 28 TDs, 7 INTs, 66.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Brown, 1,008 yards on 175 carries, 14 TDs

Receiving: Keshaun Singleton, 877 yards on 50 catches, 8 TDs

Old Dominion

Passing: Colton Joseph, 2,624 yards, 21 TDs, 10 INTs, 59.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Joseph, 1,010 yards on 157 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Tre’ Brown III, 751 yards on 37 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

South Florida beat Rice 52-3 on Saturday, Nov. 29. Byrum Brown threw for 275 yards on 16-of-24 attempts (66.7%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 104 yards and one rushing touchdown. Samuel Franklin carried the ball 10 times for 65 yards. Singleton had six receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Old Dominion won 27-10 over Georgia State on Saturday, Nov. 29. Joseph led Old Dominion with 106 yards on 9-of-22 passing (40.9%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 19 times for 108 yards and one rushing touchdown. Devin Roche carried the ball 21 times for 137 yards and scored two touchdowns. Ja’Cory Thomas had four receptions for 64 yards.

