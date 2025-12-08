NC State and Memphis meet in the Gasparilla Bowl

Memphis (8-4) vs. NC State (7-5), Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: NC State…

Memphis (8-4) vs. NC State (7-5), Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: NC State by 5.5. Against the spread: NC State 6-6, Memphis 8-4.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

NC State Offense

Overall: 396.8 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 247.8 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 149.1 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 30.2 points per game (46th)

NC State Defense

Overall: 421 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 283.1 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 137.9 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 28.8 points per game (92nd)

Memphis Offense

Overall: 420.3 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 234.6 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 185.7 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 34.6 points per game (19th)

Memphis Defense

Overall: 361.1 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 227.7 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 133.4 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 22.5 points per game (47th)

NC State ranks 127th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 45.5% of the time. Memphis ranks 53rd on offense, converting on 41.1% of third downs.

NC State ranks 72nd in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to Memphis’ 12th-ranked +9 margin.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses. NC State is 9th in FBS, scoring on 92.7% of red zone trips. Memphis’ red zone offense ranks 5th at 93.8%.

Team leaders

NC State

Passing: CJ Bailey, 2,884 yards, 23 TDs, 9 INTs, 69.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Daylan Smothers, 939 yards on 160 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Terrell Anderson, 637 yards on 38 catches, 5 TDs

Memphis

Passing: Brendon Lewis, 2,567 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs, 69.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Sutton Smith, 669 yards on 102 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Cortez Braham, 889 yards on 63 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

NC State beat North Carolina 42-19 on Saturday, Nov. 29. Bailey led NC State with 201 yards on 21-of-30 passing (70.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 65 yards. Will Wilson had 54 rushing yards on 12 carries and four touchdowns. Wesley Grimes put up 61 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Memphis fell 28-17 to Navy on Thursday, Nov. 27. Lewis passed for 172 yards on 19-of-36 attempts (52.8%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 36 yards. Frank Peasant had 30 rushing yards on six carries. Braham had four receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown.

