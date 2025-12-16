Missouri meets Virginia for the Gator Bowl

Virginia (10-3) vs. Missouri (8-4), Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Missouri by 6.5. Against…

Virginia (10-3) vs. Missouri (8-4), Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Missouri by 6.5. Against the spread: Missouri 7-5, Virginia 8-5.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Missouri Offense

Overall: 429.8 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 195.7 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 234.1 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 32.2 points per game (31st)

Missouri Defense

Overall: 272.4 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 171.4 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 101 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 19.4 points per game (22nd)

Virginia Offense

Overall: 426.3 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 242.3 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 184 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 32.2 points per game (31st)

Virginia Defense

Overall: 313.9 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 202.8 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 111.1 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (30th)

Both teams perform well on third down. Missouri is 25th in the FBS, converting 46.3% of the time. Virginia ranks 13th, converting 49%.

Missouri ranks 104th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Virginia’s 34th-ranked +5 margin.

Missouri ranks 12th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:42.

Team leaders

Missouri

Passing: Beau Pribula, 1,946 yards, 11 TDs, 9 INTs, 67.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Ahmad Hardy, 1,560 yards on 241 carries, 16 TDs

Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr., 715 yards on 63 catches, 1 TD

Virginia

Passing: Chandler Morris, 2,802 yards, 16 TDs, 9 INTs, 64.6 completion percentage

Rushing: J’mari Taylor, 1,062 yards on 222 carries, 14 TDs

Receiving: Trell Harris, 847 yards on 59 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Missouri won 31-17 over Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 29. Pribula passed for 25 yards on 4-of-7 attempts (57.1%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 78 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hardy had 157 rushing yards on 27 carries and one touchdown. Brett Norfleet had two receptions for 13 yards.

Virginia was beaten by Duke 27-20 on Saturday, Dec. 6. Morris passed for 216 yards on 21-of-40 attempts (52.5%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Harrison Waylee had 66 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding two receptions for eight yards. Cameron Ross recorded 59 yards on five catches.

