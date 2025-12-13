Jones’ 2 TDs push Montana State over Stephen F. Austin 44-28 in FCS Quarterfinals

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Adam Jones ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns as No. 2 Montana State used a…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Adam Jones ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns as No. 2 Montana State used a season-high 227 rushing yards to end No. 7 Stephen F. Austin’s eight-game winning streak with a 44-28 victory Saturday in an FCS quarterfinal matchup.

Montana State will face the winner of No. 3 Montana and No. 11 South Dakota in the semifinals.

The Bobcats scored on six of their first eight possessions and never trailed, improving to 12-2 while earning a spot in the national semifinals. Stephen F. Austin, which had not lost since Sept. 6, finished the year 11-3.

Montana State struck first midway through the opening quarter when Jones capped a 10-play, 65-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Justin Lamson added two touchdown passes in the second quarter, connecting with Jones for a 21-yard score and Luvens Valcin for a 3-yard touchdown to build a 24-0 lead.

Stephen F. Austin responded just before halftime, driving 75 yards in 1:22 and converting a two-point play on Sam Vidlak’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Clayton Wayland to pull within 24-8.

The Lumberjacks cut the margin to 24-14 early in the third quarter on Jaylen Jenkins’ 5-yard run, but Montana State answered with a Myles Sansted field goal and a Lamson 5-yard rushing touchdown to restore control. Jenkins scored again late in the third to keep the Lumberjacks within reach.

Any momentum ended early in the fourth when Jones broke free for a 16-yard touchdown run on the Bobcats’ first snap of the quarter.

Stephen F. Austin became just the second FCS team to score 28 points against Montana State this season. No other FCS opponent topped 17 points in regulation.

