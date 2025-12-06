James Madison fans warned to stop throwing snowballs at Troy players in Sun Belt title game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison athletic director Matt Roan used the public-address microphone to implore Dukes fans to stop…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison athletic director Matt Roan used the public-address microphone to implore Dukes fans to stop throwing snowballs onto the field during the Sun Belt Conference championship game against Troy on Friday night, warning that their actions could cost JMU a penalty.

Roan’s address to the crowd followed an incident that affected the game, which No. 19 JMU went on to win 31-14.

With 4:30 left in the first quarter, Troy’s Evan Crenshaw was nearly hit by a snowball while punting from the end zone with the JMU student section behind him. Crenshaw shanked a 26-yard punt that helped set up the Dukes’ first score, a 40-yard field goal.

“I saw it but, at the end of the day, I have to go out there and do my job,” Crenshaw said. “There’s a reason that I’m in this position that I am, with all the awards and stuff. I have to be able to handle that.”

Troy coach Gerad Parker was clearly displeased with the situation.

“That’s not something you can practice, therefore it shouldn’t be something that happens,” Parker said.

In the third quarter, Dukes fans threw snowballs at Troy’s Tae Meadows after he ran for a 2-yard touchdown that got the Trojans within 17-14. Troy players and coaches tried to get the attention of officials, but JMU was not penalized.

Fans in the student section began throwing snowballs during pregame warm-ups, when the Dukes’ marching band got pelted. They kept it up for most of the first half, despite repeated warnings over the PA system.

Harrisonburg received about 1 1/2 inches of snow on Friday, its first measurable snowfall of the season.

JMU’s victory put the Dukes in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth if No. 16 Virginia loses Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference title game to unranked Duke.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.