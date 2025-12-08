Independence Bowl features Louisiana Tech against Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (7-5), Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Louisiana…

Coastal Carolina (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (7-5), Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Louisiana Tech by 7.5. Against the spread: Louisiana Tech 8-4, Coastal Carolina 5-7.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Louisiana Tech Offense

Overall: 364.4 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 166.6 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 197.8 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 27.7 points per game (71st)

Louisiana Tech Defense

Overall: 376.3 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 234.2 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 142.1 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 21.3 points per game (36th)

Coastal Carolina Offense

Overall: 322.0 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 157.8 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 164.3 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (103rd)

Coastal Carolina Defense

Overall: 456.7 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 244.5 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 212.2 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 33.9 points per game (128th)

Coastal Carolina is 117th in third down percentage, converting 34.3% of the time.

Coastal Carolina is 67th in the FBS with a +1 turnover margin, compared to Louisiana Tech’s 12th-ranked +9 margin.

Louisiana Tech ranks 136th in the FBS averaging 74.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Coastal Carolina’s 60th-ranked 52.4 per-game average.

Louisiana Tech is 14th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 74.3% of red zone trips.

Coastal Carolina ranks 120th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:59.

Team leaders

Louisiana Tech

Passing: Blake Baker, 1,228 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Clay Thevenin, 605 yards on 121 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Eli Finley, 441 yards on 37 catches, 0 TDs

Coastal Carolina

Passing: Tad Hudson, 942 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs, 55.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Ja’Vin Simpkins, 567 yards on 115 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Cameron Wright, 274 yards on 24 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Louisiana Tech beat Missouri State 42-30 on Saturday, Nov. 29. Trey Kukuk led Louisiana Tech with 87 yards on 8-of-13 passing (61.5%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 172 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Andrew Burnette carried the ball 16 times for 132 yards and scored two touchdowns. Thevenin put up 60 yards on four catches.

Coastal Carolina fell 59-10 to James Madison on Saturday, Nov. 29. Hudson led Coastal Carolina with 148 yards on 16-of-38 passing (42.1%) for one touchdown and one interception. Simpkins had five rushing yards on six carries. Karmello English had two receptions for 46 yards.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.