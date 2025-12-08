Hawai’i Bowl pits Cal against Hawaii

Cal (7-5) at Hawaii (8-4), Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Cal by 1.5.…

Cal (7-5) at Hawaii (8-4), Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Cal by 1.5. Against the spread: Cal 5-7, Hawaii 8-4.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Cal Offense

Overall: 347.3 yards per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 270.2 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 77.2 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 24.8 points per game (86th)

Cal Defense

Overall: 359.0 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 197.3 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 161.7 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 26.5 points per game (77th)

Hawaii Offense

Overall: 393.7 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 289.7 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 104.0 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 28.5 points per game (64th)

Hawaii Defense

Overall: 351.3 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 218.0 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 133.3 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (60th)

Cal ranks 92nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 41.1% of the time. Hawaii ranks 33rd on offense, converting on 44.8% of third downs.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Cal ranks 112th in the FBS averaging 62.9 penalty yards per game, and Hawaii ranks 125th with a 66.6-yard average.

Cal is 57th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 82.5% of trips. Hawaii’s red zone offense ranks 2nd, scoring on 94.6% of red zone opportunities.

Hawaii is 21st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:05.

Team leaders

Cal

Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 3,109 yards, 17 TDs, 9 INTs, 63.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Kendrick Raphael, 862 yards on 216 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Jacob De Jesus, 884 yards on 98 catches, 5 TDs

Hawaii

Passing: Micah Alejado, 2,832 yards, 21 TDs, 9 INTs, 65.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Landon Sims, 523 yards on 113 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jackson Harris, 963 yards on 49 catches, 12 TDs

Last game

Cal won 38-35 over SMU on Saturday, Nov. 29. Sagapolutele threw for 330 yards on 31-of-40 attempts (77.5%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Raphael carried the ball 33 times for 111 yards and scored one touchdown, adding five receptions for 53 yards. De Jesus had 12 receptions for 97 yards and one touchdown.

Hawaii won 27-7 over Wyoming on Saturday, Nov. 29. Alejado passed for 289 yards on 17-of-24 attempts (70.8%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Cam Barfield had 77 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 17 yards and one touchdown. Harris had four receptions for 153 yards and one touchdown.

