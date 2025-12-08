GameAbove Sports Bowl pits Northwestern against Central Michigan

Central Michigan (7-5) vs. Northwestern (6-6), Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Northwestern by…

Central Michigan (7-5) vs. Northwestern (6-6), Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Northwestern by 12.5. Against the spread: Northwestern 6-4-2, Central Michigan 8-4.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Northwestern Offense

Overall: 348.8 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 181.8 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 167.1 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 22.5 points per game (105th)

Northwestern Defense

Overall: 334.9 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 194.8 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 140.1 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 20.9 points per game (34th)

Central Michigan Offense

Overall: 335.7 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 166.2 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 169.5 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 23.8 points per game (95th)

Central Michigan Defense

Overall: 358.6 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 207.2 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 151.4 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 22.7 points per game (51st)

Central Michigan ranks 93rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 41.3% of the time. Northwestern ranks 37th on offense, converting on 43.8% of third downs.

Northwestern ranks 100th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Central Michigan’s 20th-ranked +8 margin.

Northwestern ranks 9th in the FBS averaging 35.0 penalty yards per game.

Central Michigan is 13th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 73.2% of trips.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Northwestern is 11th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:44, while Central Michigan’s 19th-ranked average is 32:07.

Team leaders

Northwestern

Passing: Preston Stone, 2,174 yards, 14 TDs, 12 INTs, 59.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Komolafe, 886 yards on 175 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Griffin Wilde, 783 yards on 61 catches, 6 TDs

Central Michigan

Passing: Joey Labas, 1,676 yards, 12 TDs, 6 INTs, 68.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Nahree Biggins, 540 yards on 105 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Langston Lewis, 513 yards on 35 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Northwestern fell 20-13 to Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 29. Stone passed for 163 yards on 19-of-36 attempts (52.8%) with one touchdown and three interceptions. Robby Preckel carried the ball 22 times for 82 yards, adding one reception for four yards. Hayden Eligon II put up 99 yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

Central Michigan fell 21-3 to Toledo on Saturday, Nov. 29. Labas passed for 242 yards on 19-of-30 attempts (63.3%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Brock Townsend had 68 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding one reception for five yards. Tommy McIntosh had six receptions for 83 yards.

