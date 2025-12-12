Fernando Mendoza looking to add a historic Heisman Trophy win for Indiana to his college ride

The first time Fernando Mendoza put his hands on a Heisman Trophy, he did it as a whim on a…

The first time Fernando Mendoza put his hands on a Heisman Trophy, he did it as a whim on a recruiting trip to Yale.

On Saturday, he’ll be on stage for the real deal.

Mendoza enters this weekend having won the Associated Press Player of the Year Award and as the the favorite to win college football’s most prestigious individual award. He would be the first winner from Indiana University and the third with Hispanic roots — titles not lost on the once lightly recruited Miami native who started contemplating this storybook ending a few months ago.

“At the beginning of the year, I saw the list of the top 10 Heisman contenders and evidently (my name) wasn’t there,” he said. “I was like, ‘Wow, I want to make a goal for myself.’ I prayed about, like, if I could make it to the ceremony, how cool that would be. Now that it’s come to fruition, I’m able to share that moment with people who appreciate it. It’s such a cool moment.”

For Mendoza, his first and likely only season in Bloomington has been filled with memories.

As fans watched him throw winning touchdown passes late in games against Iowa, Oregon and Penn State what he did behind the scenes — forcing bonds with new teammates, embracing family time and savoring all those special celebrations — helped deliver program-changing victories like Saturday’s 13-10 victory over No. 1 Ohio State that gave Indiana its first Big Ten title since 1967, a 13-0 mark and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Along the way, Mendoza cherished his time studying film with his younger brother, Alberto, meeting with coaches and hearing students serenade him with chants of “HeisMendoza.”

The funny thing is Fernando Mendoza never sought the spotlight. He just wanted to win.

“He’s just the ultimate professional and a wonderful teammate,” starting center Pat Coogan said. “He prepares like no one I’ve ever seen. He works his butt off like no one I’ve ever seen. He’s just an awesome locker room guy on top of that.”

Head of the class

When Mendoza entered the transfer portal last winter, he could have gone essentially anywhere. He chose Indiana because he knew coach Curt Cignetti would push him hard to improve.

Mendoza knew of Cignetti’s reputation for developing quarterbacks.

At North Carolina State, Cignetti worked with Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist Philip Rivers and helped recruit Super Bowl champ Russell Wilson. Then as Cignetti guided the most successful transition from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision he helped three quarterbacks win conference player of the year awards in five seasons.

Last year, his first at Indiana, Cignetti brought in 2023 Mid-American Conference Player of the Year Kurtis Rourke, who led the Hoosiers to a school record 11 victories and their first playoff bid while earning second-team all-Big Ten honors. Rourke finished ninth in the Heisman voting.

When Cignetti did his homework on Mendoza, he saw something different from the late-bloomer.

“Being the film junkie I am, and making all the different cutups, occasionally I’d see plays from Fernando at Cal,” Cignetti said. “When he went in the portal, obviously we watched a lot of game tape on him and just really liked his stuff — the quick release, the arm, the mobility. He’s a great person. He really prepares. He’s really smart, and he’s developed quite a bit since he’s been here.”

Mendoza’s mobility might not have been as evident in 2024 when he was sacked 41 times.

But Cignetti embraced taking a two-year starter from a Power Four school with a rich tradition of producing quarterbacks. He was impressed by Mendoza’s crafty work ethic, selfless leadership style and his inspirational journey from grandson of Cuban immigrants to one of America’s best college quarterbacks all while watching his mother battle multiple sclerosis.

The adversity has helped Mendoza maintain a positive approach with the kind of real-life perspective rarely found in a 22-year-old with the spotlight shining so brightly on him.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have such a great team that I’ve always been in a good position to win games,” Mendoza said. “That’s what’s helped elevate me to the position I’ll be in Saturday night.”

Heismendoza

It didn’t take Mendoza long to win the hearts of Hoosiers fans, who have waited decades to cheer a legitimate Heisman contender.

The last time was 2001 when quarterback Antwaan Randle El finished sixth in the voting. The best finish by an Indiana player was 1989 when running back Anthony Thompson finished second.

But Mendoza didn’t impress immediately. His breakout game came in Week 4, a rout over then-No. 8 Illinois when he threw five TD passes for the second straight week. Suddenly, to his surprise, friends began touting him as a Heisman contender.

One week later, at Iowa, he beat a blitz to find Elijah Sarratt for a 49-yard touchdown with 88 seconds to go. But the play that showed his teammates what Mendoza was all about came when he took a big hit on a run out of bounds that ignited a sideline shoving match.

“I told him we had his back. I said ‘Go out there and just sling it, we have all the confidence in the world in you,’” linebacker Aiden Fisher said. “That dude’s got some confidence, too. He’s got some swagger. He looked at me and said, ‘I got us. don’t even worry about it.'”

He showed his resilience again at No. 3 Oregon with a tiebreaking 8-yard TD pass to Sarratt after throwing the Pick-6 that tied the score at 20. He did it again in the final minute at Penn State and again in the third quarter against the Buckeyes, putting him here on the cusp of hoisting his own Heisman Trophy.

“The (other finalists) are fantastic players. I think everybody, when you’re a finalist, you’ve got to prepare a speech because anything could happen,” Mendoza said before discussing the Heisman being a goal. “I thought of it, but it was a little bit more of a dream and a long-range goal or a goal you reach a little farther than you think you could reach.”

It could be right in his hands Saturday night.

