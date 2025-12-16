Clemson and Penn State meet for the Pinstripe Bowl

Penn State (6-6) vs. Clemson (7-5), Dec. 27 at 12 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Clemson by 3.5.…

Penn State (6-6) vs. Clemson (7-5), Dec. 27 at 12 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Clemson by 3.5. Against the spread: Clemson 5-7, Penn State 4-7.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Clemson Offense

Overall: 405.3 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 274 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 131.3 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (61st)

Clemson Defense

Overall: 353.6 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 250.7 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 102.9 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 20.4 points per game (29th)

Penn State Offense

Overall: 359.1 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 181.6 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 177.5 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 31.8 points per game (35th)

Penn State Defense

Overall: 334.3 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 183.5 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 150.8 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 21.4 points per game (37th)

Clemson is 8th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 29% of third downs.

Penn State is 11th in the FBS averaging 37.5 penalty yards per game.

Penn State ranks 93rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:12, compared to Clemson’s 35th-ranked average of 31:10.

Team leaders

Clemson

Passing: Cade Klubnik, 2,750 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INTs, 66.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Randall, 779 yards on 157 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: T.J. Moore, 754 yards on 46 catches, 4 TDs

Penn State

Passing: Drew Allar, 1,100 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 64.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaytron Allen, 1,303 yards on 210 carries, 15 TDs

Receiving: Trebor Pena, 452 yards on 44 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Clemson won 28-14 over South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 29. Klubnik threw for 268 yards on 24-of-39 attempts (61.5%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 12 yards and one rushing touchdown. Randall had 102 rushing yards on 24 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for -1 yards. Moore had six receptions for 101 yards.

Penn State won 40-36 over Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 29. Ethan Grunkemeyer led Penn State with 209 yards on 17-of-21 passing (81.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Allen carried the ball 22 times for 226 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 12 yards. Andrew Rappleyea had four receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown.

