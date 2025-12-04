Bear Bachmeier’s emergence at quarterback powered BYU to Big 12 title game

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Bear Bachmeier has carved a unique spot for himself among BYU’s long list of successful quarterbacks.…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Bear Bachmeier has carved a unique spot for himself among BYU’s long list of successful quarterbacks.

Bachmeier is the first true freshman to start an entire season at quarterback for the Cougars. He has led No. 11 BYU (11-1) to 11 wins for a second straight season and helped the Cougars clinch a Big 12 Championship Game berth in just their third season in the league.

If Bachmeier and BYU can prevail in a rematch against No. 5 Texas Tech (11-1, No. 4 CFP) on Saturday, the Cougars would earn an automatic College Football Playoff berth and their first conference title since winning the second of back to back Mountain West Conference titles in 2007.

“We worked so hard and just to see the hard work pay off (feels good), but we know we’ve got a big task ahead and we’ve got to go attack,” Bachmeier said.

Bachmeier was expected to serve as an understudy to returning starter Jake Retzlaff when he joined the program after transferring from Stanford in the spring.

That all changed when Retzlaff transferred to Tulane.

Bachmeier won the starting job in fall camp and has not looked back.

He is playing with a level of poise and confidence that’s not typical of a freshman. Four times this season, Bachmeier rallied BYU to victories after the Cougars trailed by 10 or more points in the game. Three of those wins came on the road.

“I’ve just been really impressed by his maturity, and he’s just a great teammate,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “He’s bought into whatever he can do to help the team play and have success. And we are here in this position because of him.”

Bachmeier has been a formidable running threat for the Cougars on designated quarterback run plays. He has run for 11 touchdowns — setting a single-season school record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback — and is second on the team in total rushing yards (529) behind LJ Martin.

The freshman has also made strides as a passer throughout the season. He has a pair of 200-yard games and a pair of 300-yard games under his belt against Big 12 opponents. And, in BYU’s 41-21 win over UCF, Bachmeier completed a season-high 84% of his passes after throwing for 289 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-25 passing.

Through 12 games, Bachmeier has thrown for 2,593 yards and 14 touchdowns against only four interceptions. No other Big 12 quarterback has thrown fewer interceptions this season while starting all their team’s games.

His consistent growth and progression helped the Cougars avoid taking a step back in the wake of Retzlaff’s departure. Bachmeier’s emergence also helped BYU achieve a season-long goal of being one of the top Big 12 teams and position itself to play for a conference title.

“We’re ready to go,” BYU receiver Chase Roberts said. “We’ve been talking about it since day one — even with a freshman quarterback standing there and not knowing what’s going to happen. But we were manifesting it, and I felt it the moment I arrived here at BYU five years ago.”

Winning a Big 12 crown isn’t the only goal. The Cougars also have their eyes set on contending for a national title in the playoff.

While the debate rages on about BYU’s resume for an at-large bid, Bachmeier and his teammates believe they have already made a convincing case.

“We deserve to be in the CFP,” Bachmeier said following BYU’s victory over UCF. “We’ve got a great team, we’ve got a great culture, and everybody’s bought in. We just got guys that can go, and I’m so proud to be at BYU. It’s just been great.”

