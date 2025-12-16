Arizona meets SMU for the Holiday Bowl

SMU (8-4) vs. Arizona (9-3), Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Arizona by 3. Against…

SMU (8-4) vs. Arizona (9-3), Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Line: Arizona by 3. Against the spread: Arizona 7-4, SMU 5-6.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Arizona Offense

Overall: 404.8 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 254.4 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 150.4 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 32.6 points per game (30th)

Arizona Defense

Overall: 301.6 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 155.9 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 145.7 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 18.9 points per game (19th)

SMU Offense

Overall: 419 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 283.5 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 135.5 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 32.9 points per game (27th)

SMU Defense

Overall: 390.6 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 284.7 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 105.9 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 20.7 points per game (32nd)

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Arizona is 3rd in the FBS at +16, and SMU ranks 8th at +11.

SMU ranks 135th in the FBS averaging 73 penalty yards per game, compared to Arizona’s 58th-ranked 51.6 per-game average.

Arizona is 119th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.4% of trips. SMU’s red zone defense ranks 5th at 70.5%.

SMU is 131st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:53, compared to Arizona’s 42nd-ranked average of 30:46.

Team leaders

Arizona

Passing: Noah Fifita, 2,963 yards, 26 TDs, 5 INTs, 64 completion percentage

Rushing: Ismail Mahdi, 785 yards on 122 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Kris Hutson, 740 yards on 57 catches, 4 TDs

SMU

Passing: Kevin Jennings, 3,363 yards, 26 TDs, 10 INTs, 66.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Tomarion Harden, 746 yards on 161 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Hudson, 749 yards on 56 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Arizona won 23-7 over Arizona State on Friday, Nov. 28. Fifita led Arizona with 286 yards on 28-of-45 passing (62.2%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Mahdi carried the ball 14 times for 53 yards, adding one reception for six yards. Hutson had seven receptions for 95 yards.

SMU fell 38-35 to California on Saturday, Nov. 29. Jennings threw for 250 yards on 24-of-36 attempts (66.7%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 23 yards and one rushing touchdown. Chris Johnson Jr. carried the ball 10 times for 128 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for three yards. Matthew Hibner had five receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.