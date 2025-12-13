Alabama vows to address Oklahoma’s ‘disrespect’ when they meet in the CFP’s opening round

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama players haven’t forgotten their last game — last two, really — against Oklahoma. The Sooners…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama players haven’t forgotten their last game — last two, really — against Oklahoma.

The Sooners won 23-21 in Tuscaloosa a month ago and then celebrated by taking photos at midfield after ending the Crimson Tide’s 17-game home-winning streak. Alabama staffers ushered the Sooners off the logo, creating a contentious scene that included at least one Oklahoma player spitting on the logo.

“That type of disrespect will be addressed on the field,” Tide linebacker Justin Jefferson said. “We just got to go give it to them, take the ball off them and bring it home for Alabama.”

No. 11 Alabama will get another shot at eighth-ranked Oklahoma when they meet in the opening round of the College Football Playoff.

The rematch is in Norman, Oklahoma, on Friday night. It’s the second straight rematch for the Crimson Tide, which beat Georgia 24-21 in the regular season and then lost to the Bulldogs 28-7 in the SEC championship game.

Alabama (10-3, No. 9 CFP) stopped short of calling this one a revenge game, but a few factors add another level of motivation.

“We’re really excited,” Jefferson said. “I’ve never beaten Oklahoma, so I’m more than ready. I think we have what it takes.”

Few guys on Alabama’s roster have beaten Oklahoma (10-2, No. 8 CFP).

The Sooners smoked Alabama 24-3 in Norman in 2024 and prevented the Tide from making the CFP. This season’s loss left Alabama squarely on the playoff bubble — and likely prevented the tradition-rich program from hosting a first-round game.

Now the teams meet for the third time in a little over a year, with much higher stakes. The winner advances to the quarterfinals to take on top-ranked and top-seeded Indiana in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

“We know what to expect as far as playing them,” Alabama star receiver Ryan Williams said. “We have a great idea of what’s to come. We just have to execute at a high level.”

Getting a grip on turnovers would be a start.

The Tide turned the ball over three times against Oklahoma, including an 87-yard interception return for a touchdown. On the other side, the Sooners were the only team to not commit a turnover against the Tide in the regular season.

Turnovers also hurt Alabama in the SEC championship, with an interception leading to a Georgia touchdown in the first half.

“We just need to execute the simple,” Williams said. “Make simple plays simple and continue to try to be the best ball security and ball dominant team in the country.”

If Alabama takes better care of the ball, it surely improves its chances of an upset — and getting payback. Oklahoma is a 1 1/2-point favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

“Coming up short at the end of the game was disappointing because that’s something we’ve done a pretty good job of,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. “Go back to the Oklahoma game, a number of our guys got dinged up and just grinding through it.

“I’m sure Oklahoma is looking to get some guys back, including probably a continued stronger quarterback with (John) Mateer. I know that that’s the thing that draws a lot of attention on their end. But we’re looking forward to this rematch.”

If Alabama wins, no one should be surprised to see players heading to midfield.

“It’s just a blessing to get another opportunity,” Jefferson said. “To play again, compete for a national championship, another learning moment this season.”

