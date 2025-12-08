Alabama and Oklahoma meet for College Football Playoff first round

Alabama (10-3) at Oklahoma (10-2), Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Alabama by 1.5.…

Alabama (10-3) at Oklahoma (10-2), Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Alabama by 1.5. Against the spread: Alabama 8-5, Oklahoma 7-5.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Alabama Offense

Overall: 389.4 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 273.2 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 116.2 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 31.2 points per game (41st)

Alabama Defense

Overall: 283.7 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 158.1 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 125.6 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 17.4 points per game (12th)

Oklahoma Offense

Overall: 353.7 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 229.9 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 123.8 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 26.4 points per game (78th)

Oklahoma Defense

Overall: 273.6 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 192.2 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 81.4 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 13.9 points per game (7th)

Oklahoma ranks 6th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 28.8% of third downs.

Oklahoma ranks 81st in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Alabama’s 24th-ranked +7 margin.

Oklahoma ranks 107th in the FBS averaging 62.1 penalty yards per game, compared to Alabama’s 23rd-ranked 41.5 per-game average.

Alabama is 20th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 76.5% of red zone trips.

Oklahoma is 83rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:27, compared to Alabama’s 16th-ranked average of 32:23.

Team leaders

Alabama

Passing: Ty Simpson, 3,268 yards, 26 TDs, 5 INTs, 64.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jamarion Miller, 493 yards on 123 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Germie Bernard, 762 yards on 57 catches, 7 TDs

Oklahoma

Passing: John Mateer, 2,578 yards, 12 TDs, 10 INTs, 62.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Tory Blaylock, 446 yards on 109 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Isaiah Sategna, 948 yards on 65 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Alabama was defeated by Georgia 28-7 on Saturday, Dec. 6. Simpson threw for 212 yards on 19-of-39 attempts (48.7%) with one touchdown and one interception. Daniel Hill carried the ball four times for 11 yards, adding five receptions for 50 yards. Bernard had six receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown.

Oklahoma won 17-13 over LSU on Saturday, Nov. 29. Mateer passed for 318 yards on 23-of-38 attempts (60.5%) with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 27 yards. Blaylock carried the ball 11 times for 42 yards. Sategna had nine receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown.

