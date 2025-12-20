50 Cent’s ‘Many Men’ electrifies Oklahoma crowd, and Sooners score two plays later

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma got a temporary boost from 50 Cent. The rapper performed his 2003 hit “Many Men…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma got a temporary boost from 50 Cent.

The rapper performed his 2003 hit “Many Men (Wish Death)” between the third and fourth quarters of the Oklahoma-Alabama first-round College Football Playoff game. The Sooners have used it as a hype song in recent weeks.

Two plays later, Oklahoma’s Deion Burks caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from John Mateer to cut Alabama’s lead to 27-24.

It wasn’t enough, as Alabama regained the momentum and won 34-24.

Some of Alabama’s players enjoyed the show, too.

“We didn’t expect 50 Cent to show up, but crazy thing about that is we always listen to “Many Men” on Friday, so we definitely got some juice right there for sure,” Lawson said.

