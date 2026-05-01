Despite loss of Jonah Coleman to NFL draft, Washington confident in running abilities for 2026

SEATTLE (AP) — For the first time since joining the Big Ten, Washington will try to keep up with the…

SEATTLE (AP) — For the first time since joining the Big Ten, Washington will try to keep up with the rest of the conference’s best rushing teams without one of the most prolific running backs in program history.

The Huskies lost Jonah Coleman, who ran for 15 touchdowns last season, to the Denver Broncos in the NFL draft. And not only has Coleman departed, but last season’s leading returning rusher among running backs, Jordan Washington, is out indefinitely with a neck injury he sustained on April 4 that required him to be taken off the field at Husky Stadium in an ambulance.

“I can’t put (it) into words. I mean, heartbroken,” Washington running backs coach Scottie Graham said of Washington. “Had a mix of emotions going to the hospital.”

Washington will be reevaluated in the summer. But even if Washington were healthy, the Huskies’ running back room has undergone all sorts of changes since they beat Boise State 38-10 in the LA Bowl.

Adam Mohammed, who totaled 523 yards rushing and five touchdowns for Washington in 2025, has since transferred to California. Outside of quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who ran for 611 yards and six touchdowns last season, there isn’t much certainty for the Huskies when it comes to their ground game.

It doesn’t help that two of the top candidates to help replace Coleman — senior Jayden Limar and fifth-year running back Trey Cooley — are both out this spring with injuries. Williams admitted it’s “unfortunate” that Washington’s running backs room is as banged-up as it is a little over four months ahead of its season opener against Washington State on Sept. 5.

“I think we’ve been blessed to have backs like Jonah and Adam the past two years, that have been able to stay healthy through this period,” Williams said. “But, we understand that it’s football at the end of the day. Things happen. And, ready to bounce back, next person up.”

Williams’ sentiment is shared by Graham, as well as coach Jedd Fisch. Graham and Williams are both particularly high on redshirt freshman Quaid Carr, who ran the ball four times for 14 yards last fall.

The 5-11, 189-pound Carr was a track star at Servite High School in Riverside, Calif., and has impressed with his blazing speed all spring.

“The way he’s able to jump-cut and squeeze through gaps, I think it’s a super elite trait of his,” Williams said. “I’m super excited to see what he does this year.”

“He’s a complete football player,” Graham added. “He’s tough. He’s a great teammate. He’s smart, comes from a great family. Just a team-first player.”

Despite the cluster of injuries, Carr isn’t the lone Husky that Fisch is optimistic about helping Washington’s run game take another step forward in the Big Ten. The Huskies went from the 12th-most potent rushing team (128.8 yards per game) in the conference to the seventh-best (165.5 yards per game) in 2025, and Fisch believes an offensive line littered with returners can only aid that cause.

Washington returns four offensive line starters from last year’s team that went 9-4 — left guard John Mills, center Landen Hatchett, right Geirean Hatchett and right tackle Carver Willis. There’s also 6-foot-6, 321-pound freshman Kodi Greene, one of the top recruits in the nation who Fisch heaped praise on and is expected to be a quick contributor at left tackle.

“I feel really, really comfortable with the offensive line,” Fisch said. “We’ve got a ton of returners. We’ve got four returning starters. We’ve got an elite left tackle coming in as a true freshman that I have every expectation will be our starter.”

Even without Coleman, as well as injuries to Washington, Limar and Cooley, those within the program are more optimistic than concerned about how the Huskies will fare on the ground in 2026. Take it from Graham, who was worried as anyone when Washington went down just a few weeks ago.

“The glass is always full on Montlake,” Graham said. “So, it’s how you arrange those pieces. Everybody will be healthy in training camp.”

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