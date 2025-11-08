Winfield responsible for 5TDs and Louisiana-Lafayette holds off Texas State 42-39

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Quarterback Lunch Winfield accounted for five touchdowns and 241 total yards and Louisiana-Lafayette made its explosive…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Quarterback Lunch Winfield accounted for five touchdowns and 241 total yards and Louisiana-Lafayette made its explosive second quarter hold up in a 42-39 win over Texas State on Saturday night.

Winfield threw for three touchdowns and ran for a pair but suffered two interceptions. He threw for 192 and ran for 49 yards. Shelton Sampson was a recipient of two of his three scoring passes and caught five passes for 80 yards.

Texas State’s Brad Jackson threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns and Beau Sparks had 186 yards on 10 catches and a touchdown.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (4-6, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) established a 35-17 lead with the help of a four-touchdown second quarter. Winfield threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Caden Jensen, Bill Davis ran it in from the 12, Winfield threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Shelton Sampson Jr. and Winfield ran it in from the 1.

Trailing 42-20 early in the fourth, the Bobcats (3-6, 0-5) scored three touchdowns starting with Spark’s 49-yard touchdown run, Jackson threw a 38-yard touchdown to Sparks and Jackson threw a 21-yard touchdown to Chris Dawn Jr. with 3:12 left.

Louisiana-Lafayette took the ball back, ran nine plays, gained 63 yards and let the clock expire.

Texas State has lost five games in a row.

