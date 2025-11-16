Williams’ TD run with 9 seconds left pushes Sacramento State over Idaho 23-20

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rodney Hammond Jr. and Jaquail Smith each ran for more than 100 yards, and quarterback Cardell…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rodney Hammond Jr. and Jaquail Smith each ran for more than 100 yards, and quarterback Cardell Williams ran for the game-winning touchdown with nine seconds left to give Sacramento State a 23-20 victory over Idaho on Saturday night.

Idaho scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns and led 20-16 with 3:17 remaining. Williams then led a 14-play, 67-yard scoring drive, capped by a fake handoff to Hammond before running untouched for a 2-yard score.

Smith had 14 carries for 122 yards rushing and Hammond finished with 120 yards on 26 carries for Sacramento State (7-4, 5-2 Big Sky Conference), which has won three straight and five of its last six games. Williams completed 14 of 18 passes for 176 yards and threw a touchdown pass.

Joshua Wood was 15-of-26 passing for 162 yards and he added 117 yards on the ground with a 10-yard touchdown run that put Idaho up 20-16. Nate Thomas also had a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Vandals (4-6, 2-5).

