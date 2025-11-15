Washington WR Raiden Vines-Bright leaves game in ambulance after taking big hit

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright left the Huskies’ 49-13 victory over Purdue on Saturday night in an…

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright left the Huskies’ 49-13 victory over Purdue on Saturday night in an ambulance after taking a big hit. Coach Jedd Fisch said after the game that Vines-Bright was fully mobile, awake and aware.

Vines-Bright, a freshman, absorbed the shot from defensive back Myles Slusher midway through the second quarter and fell to the turf after a 9-yard pickup. Vines-Bright lay motionless until an ambulance came onto the field, to which he was moved into via stretcher.

“It was a scary moment because it was right in front of us and you kind of saw the hit and then saw the reaction,” Fisch said. “But, I was able to get over there pretty quickly and see that he was talking and looked at me. He was able to communicate, he was able to move.”

From Tempe, Arizona, Vines-Bright entered the game as the Huskies’ fourth-leading receiver with 215 yards on 19 catches. He caught three passes for 11 yards before leaving.

