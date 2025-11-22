Visperas throws for 270, LeBlanc’s 35-yard winner sends Tennessee Tech over UT Martin, 20-17

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns, Dom LeBlanc hit a 35-yard field goal…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns, Dom LeBlanc hit a 35-yard field goal with 11 seconds to go, and Tennessee Tech came back in 20-17 triumph over UT Martin in the final regular-season game for both teams.

The Golden Eagles, (11-1, 8-0 OVC-Big South), ranked eighth in the FCS coaches’ poll, secured the conference title outright with the victory, as well as the Sgt. York Trophy as the winner of the season series between the OVC’s Tennessee members.

Brian Courtney caught six passes for 89 yards, and Tre’ Holloway had eight receptions for 52 yards. Q’Daryius Jennings grabbed Tech’s other touchdown, a 23-yarder late in the third quarter that tied the game.

The Skyhawks (6-6, 6-2) took a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter on a 32-yard Cade Hechter kick. Jase Bauer threw for 155 yards and a touchdown, a 27-yard strike to Bryce Bailey.

