Vangates catches TD, scores another on return in North Carolina Central’s 33-14 win over Morgan St.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Refeno Vangates caught a touchdown pass and returned a kick for a touchdown in a 33-14 North…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Refeno Vangates caught a touchdown pass and returned a kick for a touchdown in a 33-14 North Carolina Central win over Morgan State on Saturday, the final regular-season game for both teams.

Walker Harris picked out Vangates for a 16-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter, sandwiched between a pair of 23- and 20-yard field goals by Kaleb Robison to put the Eagles (8-4, 3-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) up 13-0.

Vangates took a kickoff 92 yards in the third quarter to give the Eagles a 27-14 lead.

Chris Mosley scored on a 6-yard carry to capitalize on an interception thrown by Morgan State’s Raymond Moore III. Harris rushed for 86 yards on 19 carries, finishing the regular season with 1,017 yards. He led the Eagles with seven catches for 71 yards.

Harris was 23-of-34 passing for 264 yards, finding Chauncey Spikes in the fourth quarter for his second touchdown of the game. He entered the game fourth in the FCS in passing yards, and finished the regular season with 3,214.

Moore accounted for both scores for Morgan State (4-8, 1-4), throwing a 30-yard touchdown pass to Justin Perry, and keeping another on the ground. He was 12-of-21 passing for 111 yards with two interceptions and led the team with 53 rushing yards.

The Eagles secured a fourth consecutive season with at least eight wins under head coach Trei Oliver.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.