UConn hosts Duke in Week 11

Duke (5-3) at UConn (6-3), Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

UConn Offense

Overall: 455.3 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 299.3 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 156.0 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 36.9 points per game (15th)

UConn Defense

Overall: 391.7 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 216.8 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 174.9 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 23.9 points per game (62nd)

Duke Offense

Overall: 460.3 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 324.3 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 136.0 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 35.4 points per game (24th)

Duke Defense

Overall: 398.9 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 263.3 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 135.6 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 28.1 points per game (93rd)

Duke is 111th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 43.1% of the time. UConn ranks 47th on offense, converting on 42.9% of third downs.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. UConn is 5th in the FBS at +10, and Duke ranks 19th at +6.

Duke ranks 126th in the FBS averaging 69.5 penalty yards per game, compared to UConn’s 26th-ranked 44.7 per-game average.

Duke is 125th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 93.5% of trips. UConn’s red zone offense ranks 21st, scoring on 91.7% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

UConn

Passing: Joe Fagnano, 2,529 yards, 22 TDs, 0 INTs, 68.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Edwards, 815 yards on 144 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Skyler Bell, 994 yards on 74 catches, 11 TDs

Duke

Passing: Darian Mensah, 2,572 yards, 21 TDs, 2 INTs, 69.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Nate Sheppard, 557 yards on 84 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Cooper Barkate, 774 yards on 45 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

UConn won 38-19 over UAB on Saturday, Nov. 1. Fagnano passed for 267 yards on 23-of-30 attempts (76.7%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Edwards had 62 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown. Bell had eight receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

Duke won 46-45 over Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 1. Mensah led Duke with 361 yards on 27-of-41 passing (65.9%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Sheppard carried the ball 13 times for 60 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 11 yards. Barkate put up 127 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Next game

UConn hosts Air Force on Nov. 15. Duke hosts No. 15 Virginia on Nov. 15.

