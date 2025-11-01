Two blocked field goals help Central Connecticut cling to first place in NEC

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Central Connecticut blocked two field goals in the fourth quarter, the second when Jack Stoll…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Central Connecticut blocked two field goals in the fourth quarter, the second when Jack Stoll stopped a last-minute 18-yard attempt, and Central Connecticut remained atop the NEC with a 10-7 victory over Long Island on Saturday.

The Sharks ran 31 plays on their last two possessions but were unable to tie or go ahead. With 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter, LIU took possession at its own 1-yard line and drove to the Central Connecticut 23 before being stopped on third down. Stylz Mitchell then blocked a 40-yard attempt by Will Johnson.

The LIU defense forced a three-and-out and the Sharks took possession with about 3 1/2 minutes remaining. They reached the 1-yard line before the Blue Devils broke up a couple of passes. On fourth down with 7 seconds remaining, the Sharks opted for a game-tying 3-point try that was blocked by Stoll when he broke through the right side and dove to block the kick.

Brady Olson completed 16 of 29 passes for 200 yards for the Blue Devils (6-3, 4-0). He threw one touchdown pass and was intercepted once.

Luca Stanzani was 21-of-33 passing for 127 yards for the Sharks (3-6, 1-3).

The Blue Devils led 3-0 at halftime, then LIU opened the second half with a 16-play drive that was capped by Stanzani’s 3-yard touchdown pass to O’Shawn Ross Jr. for a 7-3 lead.

Central Connecticut made it 10-7 two plays later when Donovan Wadley hauled in a 51-yard touchdown pass from Olson.

