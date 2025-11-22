Top-ranked Ohio State pulls away in 2nd half for 42-9 victory over Rutgers with Michigan up next

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Even without its top two playmakers on offense, top-ranked Ohio State had more than enough on…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Even without its top two playmakers on offense, top-ranked Ohio State had more than enough on Saturday to pull away in the second half for a 42-9 victory over Rutgers.

But with the game well in hand during the fourth quarter, coach Ryan Day’s thoughts began to turn toward next week’s showdown at rival Michigan.

“They’re always in the back of our mind in terms of what we’re working toward, we know this is the last game of the year and what it means to everybody here,” Day said. “It was a good look in everyone’s eye in the locker room. We just need to focus on what really matters.”

Julian Sayin threw two touchdown passes while Bo Jackson rushed for 110 yards and a pair of scores as the Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) pulled away in the second half.

It was a slow start though with wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate sidelined because of injuries.

Smith is one of the nation’s top receivers with 69 receptions for 902 yards and 10 touchdowns. The sophomore did not play the second half of last week’s win over UCLA and appeared to favor his right leg.

Tate was sidelined for a third straight game. The junior has 39 catches for 711 yards and seven TDs but has been held out since being injured during pregame warmups at Purdue on Nov. 8 in what Day described as lower leg tightness.

Day said after the game that both players are day to day going into Michigan week.

“Not having both Carnell and Jeremiah allowed us to focus on the job even more. Our guys have been pretty consistent that way, but next week we have to be at our best,” Day said.

Ohio State led 14-3 at halftime but then scored on four consecutive second-half drives to get some breathing room.

Sayin — who completed 13 of 19 for 157 yards — capped an 11-play, 98-yard drive with a 7-yard TD pass to Brandon Inniss in the back corner of the end zone late in the second quarter to make it 14-3. It was a perfect pass by Sayin, as Inniss hauled it in near the back pylon while being covered by Rutgers cornerback Jacobie Henderson.

Sayin’s other TD pass came midway through the third quarter when tight end Max Klare was wide open in the end zone for an 11-yard score to extend the lead to 21-3. Klare was Ohio State’s leading receiver with seven catches for 105 yards.

With the injuries at receiver, Ohio State had 38 running plays to 22 passing. Jackson had seven carries for 51 yards on his first possession, but fumbled into the end zone.

The freshman opened the scoring with 4:01 left in the first quarter on a 15-yard run up the middle. He also had a 10-yard TD late in the third quarter to make it 28-3.

CJ Donaldson and James Peoples also had rushing scores.

Antwan Raymond had a 1-yard run up the middle in the fourth quarter for Rutgers’ lone TD. The 2-point conversion was no good.

The sophomore, who came into the game second in the Big Ten in rushing, had 15 carries for 52 yards.

Athan Kaliakmanis was 10 of 20 passing for 81 yards for Rutgers (5-6, 2-6).

“The whole plan was to get it to the fourth quarter and see if we can’t win this game and at points, I thought we had a chance to do that,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said.

The takeaway

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are 13-8 coming off a bye week under Schiano. They still have a chance to make a bowl game with a win over Penn State next week.

Ohio State: It will be the first time since 1973 the Buckeyes go into “The Big House” ranked No. 1 and unbeaten.

Up next

Rutgers: At Penn State next Saturday.

Ohio State: At No. 18 Michigan next Saturday.

