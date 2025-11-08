Top-ranked FCS North Dakota State takes lead late then holds off North Dakota 15-10 for MVFC title

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Cole Payton threw for 125 yards and his 8-yard touchdown run with 2:02 left helped…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Cole Payton threw for 125 yards and his 8-yard touchdown run with 2:02 left helped top-ranked FCS North Dakota State beat North Dakota 15-10 on Saturday to claim the Missouri Valley Conference title.

It was the Bison’s lone touchdown of the day and first lead of the game against their 18th-ranked, in-state foe (6-4, 4-2).

Both teams exchanged punts after Payton’s touchdown on what proved to be North Dakota’s final drive lasting nine plays and covering 43 yards. The Bison (10-0, 7-0) ended the Fighting Hawks’ upset bid when Anthony Chideme-Alfaro intercepted Jerry Kaminski at the goal line with 11 seconds left.

Sawyer Seidl’s 2-yard touchdown run with 2:52 left in the first quarter put North Dakota ahead 7-0. The Bison got field goals of 24 and 38 yards from Eli Ozick to get within 7-6 at the end of the first half.

In the third, Kenton Laughman extended North Dakota’s margin with a 32-yard field goal for a 10-6 lead before Ozick kicked a 33-yarder to make it 10-9 with 1:09 left in the third.

Kaminksi threw for 170 yards and the North Dakota State defense recorded three interceptions.

