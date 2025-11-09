The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 8,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Ohio St. (55) 9-0 1610 1 2. Indiana (6) 10-0 1549 2 3. Texas A&M (4) 9-0 1518 3 4. Alabama 8-1 1427 4 5. Georgia 8-1 1353 5 6. Mississippi 9-1 1248 7 7. Oregon 8-1 1245 6 8. Texas Tech 9-1 1211 9 9. Notre Dame 7-2 1102 10 10. Texas 7-2 961 13 11. Oklahoma 7-2 928 11 12. BYU 8-1 898 8 13. Vanderbilt 8-2 821 15 14. Georgia Tech 8-1 788 16 15. Utah 7-2 695 17 16. Miami (FL) 7-2 683 18 17. Southern Cal 7-2 645 20 18. Michigan 7-2 498 21 19. Louisville 7-2 326 14 20. Virginia 8-2 313 12 21. Tennessee 6-3 276 23 22. Cincinnati 7-2 224 25 23. Pittsburgh 7-2 201 – 24. James Madison 8-1 167 – 25. South Florida 7-2 116 –

Others receiving votes: Tulane 83, Missouri 59, North Texas 55, Iowa 54, Houston 43, SMU 8, Arizona St. 7, San Diego St. 5, Illinois 5, UNLV 2, Memphis 1.

