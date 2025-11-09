The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ohio St. (55)
|9-0
|1610
|1
|2. Indiana (6)
|10-0
|1549
|2
|3. Texas A&M (4)
|9-0
|1518
|3
|4. Alabama
|8-1
|1427
|4
|5. Georgia
|8-1
|1353
|5
|6. Mississippi
|9-1
|1248
|7
|7. Oregon
|8-1
|1245
|6
|8. Texas Tech
|9-1
|1211
|9
|9. Notre Dame
|7-2
|1102
|10
|10. Texas
|7-2
|961
|13
|11. Oklahoma
|7-2
|928
|11
|12. BYU
|8-1
|898
|8
|13. Vanderbilt
|8-2
|821
|15
|14. Georgia Tech
|8-1
|788
|16
|15. Utah
|7-2
|695
|17
|16. Miami (FL)
|7-2
|683
|18
|17. Southern Cal
|7-2
|645
|20
|18. Michigan
|7-2
|498
|21
|19. Louisville
|7-2
|326
|14
|20. Virginia
|8-2
|313
|12
|21. Tennessee
|6-3
|276
|23
|22. Cincinnati
|7-2
|224
|25
|23. Pittsburgh
|7-2
|201
|–
|24. James Madison
|8-1
|167
|–
|25. South Florida
|7-2
|116
|–
Others receiving votes: Tulane 83, Missouri 59, North Texas 55, Iowa 54, Houston 43, SMU 8, Arizona St. 7, San Diego St. 5, Illinois 5, UNLV 2, Memphis 1.
