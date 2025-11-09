Live Radio
The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

November 9, 2025, 3:09 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Ohio St. (55) 9-0 1610 1
2. Indiana (6) 10-0 1549 2
3. Texas A&M (4) 9-0 1518 3
4. Alabama 8-1 1427 4
5. Georgia 8-1 1353 5
6. Mississippi 9-1 1248 7
7. Oregon 8-1 1245 6
8. Texas Tech 9-1 1211 9
9. Notre Dame 7-2 1102 10
10. Texas 7-2 961 13
11. Oklahoma 7-2 928 11
12. BYU 8-1 898 8
13. Vanderbilt 8-2 821 15
14. Georgia Tech 8-1 788 16
15. Utah 7-2 695 17
16. Miami (FL) 7-2 683 18
17. Southern Cal 7-2 645 20
18. Michigan 7-2 498 21
19. Louisville 7-2 326 14
20. Virginia 8-2 313 12
21. Tennessee 6-3 276 23
22. Cincinnati 7-2 224 25
23. Pittsburgh 7-2 201
24. James Madison 8-1 167
25. South Florida 7-2 116

Others receiving votes: Tulane 83, Missouri 59, North Texas 55, Iowa 54, Houston 43, SMU 8, Arizona St. 7, San Diego St. 5, Illinois 5, UNLV 2, Memphis 1.

