Sun Belt matchup features Georgia State against Marshall

Marshall (4-5) at Georgia State (1-8), Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Georgia State Offense

Overall: 367.3 yards per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 253.8 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 113.6 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 21.1 points per game (113th)

Georgia State Defense

Overall: 451.7 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 233.4 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 218.2 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 40.7 points per game (136th)

Marshall Offense

Overall: 396.3 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 185.1 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 211.2 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 32.9 points per game (35th)

Marshall Defense

Overall: 412.7 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 266.7 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 146 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 32.8 points per game (121st)

Georgia State ranks 127th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 46.6% of third downs.

Georgia State is 126th in the FBS with a -9 turnover margin, compared to Marshall’s 20th-ranked +6 margin.

Georgia State ranks 135th in the FBS with 73.9 penalty yards per game.

Georgia State ranks 123rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75% of trips.

Team leaders

Georgia State

Passing: Cameran Brown, 1,239 yards, 13 TDs, 1 INT, 65.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Rashad Amos, 267 yards on 61 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Ted Hurst, 854 yards on 57 catches, 6 TDs

Marshall

Passing: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, 1,440 yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Del Rio-Wilson, 491 yards on 128 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Demarcus Lacey, 543 yards on 45 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Georgia State fell 40-27 to Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 8. TJ Finley led Georgia State with 177 yards on 16-of-26 passing (61.5%) for one touchdown and one interception. Jordon Simmons carried the ball 20 times for 99 yards and scored one touchdown, adding five receptions for 25 yards. Hurst had 10 receptions for 165 yards and one touchdown.

Marshall lost 35-23 to James Madison on Saturday, Nov. 8. Del Rio-Wilson led Marshall with 154 yards on 16-of-35 passing (45.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 23 times for 73 yards. Antwan Roberts carried the ball 20 times for 121 yards and scored one touchdown. DeAndre Tamarez put up 37 yards on three catches.

Next game

Georgia State plays at Troy on Nov. 22. Marshall plays at Appalachian State on Nov. 22.

