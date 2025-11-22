South Carolina receiver Nyck Harbor is out for game against Coastal Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina receiver Nyck Harbor, who leads the team with five touchdown catches and 21 yards…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina receiver Nyck Harbor, who leads the team with five touchdown catches and 21 yards per reception this season, won’t play for the Gamecocks against Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

Harbor, a 6-foot-5 junior from Washington, D.C., was out wearing sweats during warmups a week after getting injured when a player fell awkwardly on his chest in the second half of South Carolina’s 31-30 loss at No. 3 Texas A&M.

Harbor went to a Texas hospital as a precaution and returned to campus on Sunday.

Harbor also had an odd incident after an 80-yard catch-and-run TD in the second quarter against the Aggies. He went into the tunnel after running through the end zone as a few teammates followed. On their way out, a Texas state trooper bumped into Harbor, then turned and pointed at him.

The trooper was sent home soon afterward, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

___

