Rocco Becht throws for 3 TDs and Iowa State snaps 3-game skid against Kansas 38-14

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Rocco Becht threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns, with two scores and 73 yards going…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Rocco Becht threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns, with two scores and 73 yards going to Brett Eskildsen, and Iowa State defeated Kansas 38-14 on Saturday.

The Cyclones (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) earned their first win against the Jayhawks (5-6, 3-5) since 2021 and came away with their first home victory since Sept. 27 against Arizona.

Carsen Hansen rushed for 99 of his 120 yards in the first half, including a 4-yard score to put Iowa State ahead 14-0 early in the second quarter. Kyle Konrardy added the second-longest field goal of his career from 55-yards out to extend the lead 17-0 with 10:32 remaining before the break.

“(Hansen) has that physical ability to fall forward every time he runs the football,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “He plays like that, and keeps that consistency all the time.”

The teams combined for four straight touchdown drives in the third quarter, with Iowa State leading 31-14 entering the fourth.

“Getting into a rhythm is beautiful,” Eskildsen said. “It’s huge momentum, you get the crowd into it and it’s just (big) having things like that.”

Aiden Flora capped the scoring with 1:07 left in the fourth with his first rushing touchdown of the season for the Cyclones.

“Execution today is the biggest word,” Becht said. “We had a confidence in one another knowing that everything was clicking and everyone was doing their jobs.”

Jalon Daniels was 13-of-23 passing for 154 yards and an interception for Kansas. Boden Groen had five catches for 76 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown from backup quarterback Cole Ballard.

“We’ve got to coach it better,” Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. “We’ve got to continue to find ways to execute.”

The takeaway

Becht looked much more confident in the first half against Kansas after completing his first 10 passes. He finished 18 of 23.

Kansas is in danger of missing out on bowl eligibility for the second straight season under Leipold.

Up next

Iowa State takes on Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Saturday.

Kansas returns home for a game against Utah on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.