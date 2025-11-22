O’Connell’s 2 TDs, Stonehill’s 3 picks on defense lift Skyhawks past Saint Francis 20-10

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Jack O’Connell threw two second-quarter touchdown passes and Stonehill’s defense forced three interceptions as the Skyhawks…

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Jack O’Connell threw two second-quarter touchdown passes and Stonehill’s defense forced three interceptions as the Skyhawks beat Saint Francis 20-10 on Saturday to close the season.

O’Connell finished 5 of 17 for 97 yards, but his efficiency in the red zone swung the game. He found Cody Ruff for a 24-yard score to put Stonehill (4-8, 3-4 NEC) ahead 10-7, then hit Cole Clarke from 17-yards out less than six minutes later after a short field set up the drive. Domenic Scalese added field goals from 48 and 45 yards to build a 20-7 halftime lead.

Stonehill controlled the ground game behind Joshua Roberson, who rushed for 128 yards on 15 carries, including a 40-yard burst that set up the Skyhawks’ first points. The defense held Saint Francis (0-11, 0-7) scoreless for the final 56 minutes, limiting the Red Flash to 3.3 yards per carry and forcing five turnovers, including two lost fumbles.

Saint Francis briefly led on a 50-yard strike from Adrian Mejia to Brandon London in the first quarter. Mejia threw for 105 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted once, while Jake Hamilton added two more picks in relief. Mac Plummer’s 40-yard field goal early in the fourth pulled the Red Flash within 10, but they never crossed midfield again.

Stonehill allowed only 151 yards passing and closed out its fourth win by pinning Saint Francis deep and running out the final minutes.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.