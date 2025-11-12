No. 9 Notre Dame faces a new challenge as pass defense navigates quick turnaround at No. 23 Pitt

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 9 Notre Dame spent last week figuring out how to slow down Navy’s run-heavy…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 9 Notre Dame spent last week figuring out how to slow down Navy’s run-heavy offense.

This week, the defense is switching gears against No. 23 Pittsburgh.

Yes, the Fighting Irish began this week with the usual emphasis — stopping the run — while fully understanding that it’s going to take a much more balanced defensive approach to keep their winning streak intact Saturday at Pittsburgh.

“It can be real, it can be,” coach Marcus Freeman said of the challenge in making such a dramatic change. “Or it can be not — if you put the work in and you go to work and prepare the right way. I’m never going to allow myself or our guys to make an excuse for a performance below what we have set for ourselves. It’s win this play. That’s how you follow up good with good with good is to win this play.”

The Irish (7-2, No. 9 CFP) certainly have been good lately. They’ve won seven straight since starting the season with back-to-back losses against top-20 opponents, and the biggest explanation has been the progression of Freeman’s defense and its increasingly opportunistic secondary.

Notre Dame snared 12 interceptions during a four-game stretch against Boise State, N.C. State, Southern California and Boston College, giving it a FBS-leading 16.

After beating Navy 49-10 in a game in which the Midshipmen threw only 10 passes, the Irish are ranked third.

But the turnovers didn’t come by mere happenstance.

Safety Adon Shuler, a second-year player from New Jersey who has two interceptions this season and five in his career, believes Notre Dame’s recent defensive success is no real secret.

“I think after like, the first two weeks, we really started ramping up and getting pressure on the quarterback,” he said. “Also, the defensive line has helped that tremendously. That’s helped us be in better position to make plays.”

The combination should set up the Irish well for this week’s trip to Pitt (7-2, No. 22 CFP).

Unlike Navy, the top rushing team in the nation, the Panthers like to throw the ball. They’re averaging 302.6 yards per game and have 24 TD passes — half of those coming since 18-year-old Mason Heintschel replaced Eli Holstein as the starter in early October. But Heintschel also has thrown five interceptions in his five starts — all wins — including two last week in a victory over Stanford.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said he sees Freeman’s influence all over Notre Dame’s aggressive philosophy.

“(He was) a heck of a football player,” Narduzzi said. “Obviously, a former linebacker. He was a great player at Ohio State. He’s a tremendous coach. He’s a competitor in all respects.”

Narduzzi also sees Freeman’s responding to the message — all over the field.

In the four games with all those interceptions, Notre Dame limited each opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing. By forcing them to become more one-dimensional, the Irish managed to put more pressure on quarterbacks, leading to more mistakes and, naturally, more opportunities for interceptions.

So now, in perhaps their final real chance to impress the College Football Playoff selection committee, the Irish may change tactics but not the approach.

“The biggest thing we talked about the past couple of weeks was just to make sure we’re stopping the run,” linebacker Drayk Bowen said. “We try to stop the run, make sure they start airing the ball out, and that’s when our defensive backs can go do what they do. And when the defensive line and linebackers are rushing, you know that’s when they can go get sacks, and that’s when good things start to happen.”

