No. 8 Oklahoma defeats No. 23 Missouri 17-6, moves closer to possible College Football Playoff spot

NORMAN, Okla (AP) — Oklahoma has taken a critical step in its quest to reach the College Football Playoff.

John Mateer threw two touchdown passes, and the eighth-ranked Sooners defeated No. 23 Missouri 17-6 on Saturday.

The Sooners, coming off road wins over Tennessee and Alabama, claimed their third straight victory over a ranked opponent and their fifth over a team that was ranked when they played. The Sooners (9-2, 5-2 SEC, No. 8 CFP) likely will make the playoff field with a win at home against LSU next Saturday.

Oklahoma gained just 276 total yards. It wasn’t flashy, but the Sooners got what they needed,

“Winning is is the goal, and all that matters,” Mateer said. “Some people say we should win pretty. That’s (Missouri) a good defense, and that’s a good team. So I’m proud of the guys, and I’m proud of the offense.”

Mateer went 14 for 30 passing for 173 yards and ran for 60 yards and Isaiah Sategna caught three passes for 109 yards and a touchdown for the Sooners.

Oklahoma held the Tigers (7-4, 3-4, No. 22 CFP) to 301 yards and shut them out in the second half. Taylor Wein led the way with 1 1/2 sacks, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble.

Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy, who led FBS with 134.6 yards rushing per game and ran for 300 yards and three touchdowns against Mississippi State last week, finished with 57 yards on 17 carries.

Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula, who dislocated his left ankle last month against Vanderbilt and missed three games, returned on Saturday. He went 20 for 36 passing for 231 yards with two interceptions.

“I thought he distributed the ball well,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “I thought he made good decisions for the most part. You know, ultimately the two takeaways or two turnovers hurt at the end, but I was proud of the courage he showed to play.”

Kevin Coleman Jr. caught seven passes for 115 yards for the Tigers.

Missouri took a 3-0 lead and tried to extend the advantage to six before Oklahoma’s Peyton Bowen blocked Robert Meyer’s 35-yard field-goal attempt. On the second play after the Sooners gained possession, Sategna turned a short catch into an 87-yard touchdown that put the Sooners up 7-3.

Mateer connected with Javonnie Gibson for an 8-yard score that made it 14-3, and Oklahoma’s lead was 14-6 at halftime.

With Oklahoma up 17-6 in the third quarter, Sooner defensive back Reggie Powers III was ejected for targeting on what would have been a critical third-down stop. His teammate, Jacobe Johnson, intercepted Pribula on the next play to maintain Oklahoma’s momentum.

“All we needed it was to get one score, one touchdown, and we’re right back exactly where we need to be,” Drinkwitz said. “But ultimately, we never were able to muster enough offense to get it done.”

Now, the Sooners can focus on LSU.

“Show back up ready to go,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. “Renew your spirit, get your get your mind right. Enjoy tonight and stay humble, stay thankful, stay hungry and get ready to go back at it again here on Monday.”

Hardy had eight carries for 45 yards in the first quarter but nine carries for 12 yards the rest of the game, including five carries for seven yards in the second half. Missouri was held to a season-low 70 yards on 35 carries.

Streak continues

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell made a 45-yard field goal in the third quarter to extend his school-record streak to 22 consecutive makes. It was his 15th successful attempt of at least 40 yards this season.

Late lockdowns

Oklahoma shut out an opponent in the second half for the fourth time this season. The others were Temple, Kent State and South Carolina.

The Sooners gave up just three points after halftime against Illinois State and seven points in the second half against Auburn and Alabama.

The takeaway

Missouri: The Tigers couldn’t get their run game going against Oklahoma’s dominant defensive front, and Pribula was sacked four times and constantly pressured.

Oklahoma: Mateer’s stats don’t jump off the page, but his tendency to make timely plays gave the Sooners just enough to get by. He had 44 of his 60 yards rushing in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said Mateer is embracing his role as a player who relies more on his defense and doesn’t force mistakes. The Sooners had no turnovers.

“Playing insanely tough, not turning the ball, doing the little things that it does take to win and being a great teammate, a great leader — that’s how I’ve seen him progress, and I expect nothing different from him,” Arbuckle said.

Up next

Missouri: At Arkansas next Saturday.

Oklahoma: Hosts LSU next Saturday.

