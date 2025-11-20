No. 4 Georgia is looking to build on its momentum toward CFP as a big favorite against Charlotte

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — With No. 4 Georgia favored by six touchdowns in Saturday’s game against Charlotte, coach Kirby Smart’s…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — With No. 4 Georgia favored by six touchdowns in Saturday’s game against Charlotte, coach Kirby Smart’s biggest challenge of the week may have been keeping his team’s focus on only one game.

Georgia (9-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 4 College Football Playoff) has completed its SEC schedule and will need help to have the opportunity to defend its SEC championship on Dec. 6 in Atlanta. The SEC championship matchup won’t be set until after the Bulldogs wrap up their regular-season schedule against No. 15 Georgia Tech on Nov. 28.

“It’s not a difficult position,” Smart said when asked about the uncertainty of the SEC race. “We’re worried about Charlotte, right? So we’re focused on them.”

Thanks to last week’s 35-10 win over then-No. 10 Texas, Georgia moved up one spot in the CFP and now is in position for a first-round bye. Georgia’s best hope for protecting that spot is by avoiding a letdown against the underdog 49ers on Saturday and then winning the state rivalry game against Georgia Tech.

Charlotte (1-9) brings a seven-game losing streak to Sanford Stadium. According to BetMGM, Georgia is favored by 43 1/2 points. The Bulldogs have won six straight.

This is the first meeting between Charlotte, which is 0-7 in the American Conference, and Georgia.

“We all know the caliber of team they are,” said Charlotte coach Tim Albin of the Bulldogs. “We respect all opponents and fear none. We’re going to go in there and play for four quarters. We’re going there to compete.”

Stockton on the Heisman Trophy radar

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton threw for four touchdowns and ran for a score in last week’s win over Texas as he continued to compile impressive numbers and move into Heisman Trophy consideration. While Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza is BetMGM’s Heisman favorite, Stockton has moved to No. 5 on the list, one spot ahead of Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King.

Smart said it’s difficult for him to lobby for a player for the Heisman. He then made his case for Stockton.

“What I will say is he embodies everything about that award — resiliency, character, determination,” Smart said. “I mean, all those words that embody the trophy winner, you understand it, and he’s done it on the biggest stages in front of the biggest audiences, against some of the toughest competition at a really high level. So, you know, he’s playing well. He’s playing to make the people around him better.”

Moving up on Murray

Stockton, a fourth-year junior in his first season as the starter, has accounted for 27 touchdowns — 19 passing and eight rushing. The Georgia record for touchdowns in a season is 39 by Aaron Murray in 2012.

Recruiting trip

Charlotte backup nickel back Collin Gill transferred to the 49ers from Georgia.

Albin was asked if he might look at Georgia players during pregame warmups to scout for any potential transfers who haven’t earned regular playing time for the Bulldogs.

“Right. I don’t have a crystal ball,” Albin said. “That’s an interesting question but that’s probably out of my wheelhouse to comment on. We all know in this day and age in college football everybody is looking to make moves. I’ll have probably other things on my mind.”

Big payday

According to the Charlotte Observer, Georgia is paying Charlotte $1.9 million to play the game at Georgia without a return trip. It’s the biggest payday in the history of the Charlotte program. In 2023, Florida paid Charlotte $1.55 million to play in Gainesville, Florida, and the Gators won 22-9.

SEC title game still attractive

Georgia could miss the SEC championship game and still maintain the No. 4 CFP spot by winning its final two regular-season games. Smart was asked if that path might be the best to the playoff, especially since former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck was injured in last year’s SEC championship game win over Texas. Beck then transferred to Miami.

Even though Georgia and other teams playing conference championship games lost in last year’s CFP, Smart doesn’t like the suggestion that it might be better for the Bulldogs’ national championship hopes to not play in the conference title game.

“That would be like saying are you looking at intentionally losing?” Smart said. “OK, what does that sound like? … I want to win every game that we possibly play.”

Added Smart: “It has been as rare to win (SEC championships) in some cases as the national championship. And that’s a philosophy. I mean, I’m a kid who grew up in the SEC footwork and thinks that that’s one of the key ingredients, most important games.”

