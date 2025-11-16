No. 11 Oklahoma and Missouri meet in SEC play

Missouri (7-3) at No. 11 Oklahoma (8-2), Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: ABC Key stats Oklahoma…

Missouri (7-3) at No. 11 Oklahoma (8-2), Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Oklahoma Offense

Overall: 357.5 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 226.8 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 130.7 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (63rd)

Oklahoma Defense

Overall: 278.4 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 196.2 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 82.2 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 14.8 points per game (8th)

Missouri Offense

Overall: 450.9 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 209.2 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 241.7 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 34.9 points per game (22nd)

Missouri Defense

Overall: 274.7 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 169.9 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 104.8 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 19.9 points per game (25th)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down, tied for 13th in the FBS with a 31.1% opponent third down conversion percentage.

Missouri is 64th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 83.9% of trips. Oklahoma’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

Oklahoma is 78th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:34, compared to Missouri’s 13th-ranked average of 32:33.

Team leaders

Oklahoma

Passing: John Mateer, 2,087 yards, 8 TDs, 7 INTs, 63.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Tory Blaylock, 404 yards on 98 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Isaiah Sategna, 718 yards on 53 catches, 5 TDs

Missouri

Passing: Beau Pribula, 1,690 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs, 69.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Ahmad Hardy, 1,346 yards on 197 carries, 15 TDs

Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr., 600 yards on 56 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Oklahoma beat Alabama 23-21 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Mateer led Oklahoma with 138 yards on 15-of-23 passing (65.2%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 23 yards and one rushing touchdown. Xavier Robinson had 34 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding two receptions for eight yards. Jer’Michael Carter had three receptions for 36 yards.

Missouri won 49-27 over Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 15. Matt Zollers led Missouri with 112 yards on 8-of-15 passing (53.3%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Hardy carried the ball 25 times for 300 yards and scored three touchdowns. Coleman put up 41 yards on four catches.

Next game

Oklahoma hosts LSU on Nov. 29. Missouri plays at Arkansas on Nov. 29.

