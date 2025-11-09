New Mexico and Colorado State meet in MWC action

Colorado State (2-7) at New Mexico (6-3), Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. EST. How to watch: MW Network Key stats…

Colorado State (2-7) at New Mexico (6-3), Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. EST.

How to watch: MW Network

Key stats

New Mexico Offense

Overall: 389.1 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 235.1 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 154 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 30.2 points per game (54th)

New Mexico Defense

Overall: 376.1 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 260 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 116.1 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 25.9 points per game (80th)

Colorado State Offense

Overall: 324.9 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 187.7 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 137.2 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 18.1 points per game (125th)

Colorado State Defense

Overall: 423.4 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 229.9 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 193.6 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 28.8 points per game (96th)

Colorado State ranks 114th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 43.5% of third downs.

New Mexico ranks 126th in the FBS with a -9 turnover margin, compared to Colorado State’s 70th-ranked even margin.

Colorado State is 97th in the FBS averaging 60.4 penalty yards per game, compared to New Mexico’s 37th-ranked 47.2 per-game average.

New Mexico is 112th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 89.3% of trips. Colorado State’s red zone offense ranks 61st, scoring on 86.4% of red zone opportunities.

Colorado State is 122nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:28, compared to New Mexico’s 58th-ranked average of 30:23.

Team leaders

New Mexico

Passing: Jack Layne, 1,940 yards, 12 TDs, 9 INTs, 68.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Damon Bankston, 418 yards on 75 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Keagan Johnson, 573 yards on 45 catches, 3 TDs

Colorado State

Passing: Jackson Brousseau, 993 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jalen Dupree, 508 yards on 102 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Armani Winfield, 268 yards on 20 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

New Mexico defeated UNLV 40-35 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Layne led New Mexico with 342 yards on 17-of-22 passing (77.3%) for three touchdowns and one interception. James Laubstein carried the ball eight times for 99 yards. Johnson had six receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown.

Colorado State lost 42-10 to UNLV on Saturday, Nov. 8. Brousseau threw for 153 yards on 13-of-22 attempts (59.1%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Dupree had 56 rushing yards on 13 carries. Rocky Beers put up 61 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Next game

New Mexico plays at Air Force on Nov. 22. Colorado State plays at Boise State on Nov. 22.

