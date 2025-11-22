Nevada hangs on to beat Wyoming 13-7 on day Cowboys retire Josh Allen’s number

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Carter Jones threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Carpenter and Joe McFadden kicked two field…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Carter Jones threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Carpenter and Joe McFadden kicked two field goals before Nevada stopped Wyoming at the goal line in the final seconds for a 13-7 on a Saturday when the Cowboys retired Josh Allen’s number.

Allen, the Buffalo Bills quarterback and reigning NFL MVP, was present to see his No. 17 jersey become the first to be retired by Wyoming during a ceremony at halftime. Allen led the Cowboys to two consecutive eight-win seasons (2016-17) and a berth in the Mountain West championship.

Wyoming (4-7, 2-5) began the final drive on its own 18 with 2:22 to go and had a second-and-goal at the 1 with 13 seconds remaining. A pass lost 4 yards before the Cowboys rushed to line for a final play, a pass broken up by Bryson Snelling in the right corner of the end zone.

Kaden Anderson’s 5-yard scoring pass to Evan Svoboda, set up by a fumble recovery at the Nevada 21, late in the third quarter got the Cowboys within three points before McFadden kicked a 43-yard field goal midway through the fourth. McFadden also kicked a 41-yarder in the third.

Jones’ TD pass to Carpenter came with just over a minute left in the first half. Jones passed for 58 yards and rushed for 34. Caleb Ramseur rushed for 88 yards on 19 carries for Nevada (3-8, 2-5).

Anderson was 22-of-39 for 157 yards.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.