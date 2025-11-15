Murrell has touchdown running and receiving, West Georgia blanks Utah Tech 23-0

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Latrelle Murrell ran for 101 yards and a touchdown and got a touchdown pass on a…

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Latrelle Murrell ran for 101 yards and a touchdown and got a touchdown pass on a trick play and West Georgia smothered Utah Tech 23-0 on Saturday.

Murrell’s 8-yard run helped the Wolves (8-3, 5-3 United Athletic Conference) to a 9-0 lead at halftime. Late in the third quarter, the Wolves capped an 11-play, 89-yard drive with Bryce Dickerson catching a backwards pass from Davin Wydner who threw an 18-yard pass to Murrell.

Wydner capped the scoring with a 25-yard pass to Jacob Ritchie midway through the fourth quarter.

Utah Tech (2-9, 1-7) recorded six punts, three lost fumbles, an interception and a missed field goal on its 11 possessions. The offense generated 253 total yards.

