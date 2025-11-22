Morgan kicks game-winning FG to complete Tulsa’s comeback over Army, 26-25

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Seth Morgan hit a 27-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining as Tulsa rallied from…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Seth Morgan hit a 27-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining as Tulsa rallied from an 11-point deficit to defeat Army 26-25 on Saturday.

Baylor Hayes completed 20 of his 31 passes for 267 yards and one touchdown for the Golden Hurricane (4-7, 1-6 American Conference), and Dominic Richardson ran for a career-high 203 yards and a score on 28 carries.

Morgan connected on a 48-yarder early in the fourth, and Hayes found Josh Smith for an 8-yard touchdown grab to cut Army’s lead, which was once 25-14, to two points. The two-point try failed, but Army turned the ball over on downs on the next drive.

The Black Knights (5-5, 3-4) were led by Cale Hellums’ 159 rushing yards and three touchdowns, with all of his scores coming in the first half. He added 64 passing yards on 6-of-10 passing.

Ray Coney had 13 total tackles for Tulsa, and Hudson Ball added 10. Lento Smith Jr. had the game’s only interception.

Tulsa has the edge in the series, 2-1 since 2007. Army took a 49-7 decision in their last meeting on Oct. 5, 2024.

