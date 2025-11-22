Mississippi State squares off against No. 5 Ole Miss in SEC play

No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1) at Mississippi State (5-6), Nov. 28 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: ABC Key…

No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1) at Mississippi State (5-6), Nov. 28 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Mississippi State Offense

Overall: 394.6 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 242.4 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 152.3 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 31.5 points per game (44th)

Mississippi State Defense

Overall: 393.2 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 203.4 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 189.8 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 28.4 points per game (95th)

Ole Miss Offense

Overall: 493.8 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 305.1 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 188.7 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 37.2 points per game (12th)

Ole Miss Defense

Overall: 323.4 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 183 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 140.4 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 20.2 points per game (28th)

Mississippi State is 75th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 39.5% of the time. Ole Miss ranks 24th on offense, converting on 46.3% of third downs.

Ole Miss is 97th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Mississippi State’s 39th-ranked +3 margin.

Mississippi State is 116th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:08.

Team leaders

Mississippi State

Passing: Blake Shapen, 2,436 yards, 15 TDs, 8 INTs, 64.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Da’Marion Bothwell, 559 yards on 111 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Brenen Thompson, 868 yards on 47 catches, 6 TDs

Ole Miss

Passing: Trinidad Chambliss, 2,657 yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Kewan Lacy, 1,136 yards on 231 carries, 19 TDs

Receiving: Harrison Wallace III, 647 yards on 42 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Mississippi State fell 49-27 to Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 15. Shapen passed for 199 yards on 19-of-33 attempts (57.6%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 16 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Davon Booth had 34 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding three receptions for 15 yards. Anthony Evans III had seven receptions for 71 yards.

Ole Miss won 34-24 over Florida on Saturday, Nov. 15. Chambliss led Ole Miss with 301 yards on 26-of-35 passing (74.3%) for one touchdown and one interception. Lacy carried the ball 31 times for 224 yards and scored three touchdowns, adding two receptions for five yards. De’Zhaun Stribling had four receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown.

