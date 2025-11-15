McGowan’s three touchdowns power Kentucky to win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Seth McGowan scored three touchdowns to power Kentucky to a 42-10 win over Tennessee Tech Saturday.…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Seth McGowan scored three touchdowns to power Kentucky to a 42-10 win over Tennessee Tech Saturday.

The Wildcats (5-5) relied on a balanced ground game from McGowan and Dante Dowdell, who added a 19-yard touchdown. The two combined for 159 of Kentucky’s 207 rushing yards. McGowan scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and a 4-yard run.

Cutter Boley added a 30-yard scoring run down the Tennessee Tech sideline, bowling over a Golden Eagles defender at the 2-yard-line to help Kentucky lead 28-7 at the half.

“I was a little bit dumfounded when he did that, but it’s fun,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “We’ve got to teach him how to protect himself a little bit, but some of that is going to fire up your team. It just shows another element to his game and what he’s willing to do.”

The loss snapped a 15-game winning streak for Tennessee Tech (10-1), ranked No. 6 in the FCS Coaches Poll. Tech’s last loss was on Oct. 19, 2024, to Western Illinois, 32-21. Kekoa Visperas paced the Golden Eagles offense with 112 yards passing and 44 yards rushing.

“We hate losing, and that is a disappointed locker room which means the standard has changed at Tennessee Tech,” said coach Bobby Wilder. “We knew what we were facing coming into this against an SEC team, but I loved how we competed and proud of what I saw.”

Kentucky offense humming

The resurgence of the Wildcat offense continued Saturday. Boley completed 18-of-21 passes for 236 yards and a 45-yard touchdown to Hardley Gilmore IV who split two defenders at the Tech 30 and went untouched for the score. Kendrick Law had career highs with 11 catches for 124 yards. Kentucky has scored 30 points or more in three of the last four games.

“The game is just a reflection of what we do every week. I mean that’s the simplest way we can put it. We go out there, we prepare to win and we go out and we win. I like the progress we’re making,” Law said.

The takeaway

Tennessee Tech: The Golden Eagles were averaging 45 points per game, best in the FCS. But this was the first game against an FBS program this season, and offense was harder to come by. Brian Courtney scored their lone touchdown on an 8-yard pass from Visperas with 1:18 left in the first half.

“I’m really proud of what the offensive line did. We had two three-and-outs to start the game and after that we moved the ball consistently,” Wilder said. “That was an elite effort by the line with three starters out.”

Kentucky: The Wildcats won their third straight game and need to beat either No. 13 Vanderbilt or No. 19 in-state rival Louisville to become bowl eligible. The defense has been stout during the winning streak, allowing a total of 23 points in the three games.

Up next

Tennessee Tech hosts Tennessee-Martin next Saturday.

Kentucky travels to No. 13 Vanderbilt next Saturday.

