Kelly-to-Anthony touchdown lifts Ball State to 17-13 win over Kent State

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Kiael Kelly threw two touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score to tight end Kameron Anthony with…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Kiael Kelly threw two touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score to tight end Kameron Anthony with about two minutes remaining, and Ball State defeated Kent State 17-13 on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals (4-5, 3-2 Mid-American Conference) trailed 13-10 with four minutes left when, for the second time in the game, they stopped the Golden Flashes on fourth-and-1 in Kent State territory.

The Cardinals gambled on fourth down themselves, facing fourth and 2 at the 29-yard line. Kelly threw a short pass to Anthony, who was wide open on the left side, and Anthony scored untouched for a 17-13 lead with 1:53 remaining.

Early in the fourth quarter, a 30-yard pass from Dru DeShields to Wayne Harris set up Kent State in scoring position and Will Hryszko’s 28-yard field goal gave the Golden Flashes a 13-10 lead.

Kelly passed for 173 yards and was the Cardinals’ leading rusher with 53 yards.

DeShields passed for 212 yards and Wayne Harris had 87 receiving yards for Kent State (3-6, 2-3).

On the opening possession of the game, the Golden Flashes failed on a fourth-and-1 try from deep in their own territory and Ball State kicked a field goal for a 3-0 lead.

In the second quarter, the Cardinals drove 50 yards in 13 plays culminating in a 1-yard touchdown pass from Kelly to TJ Horton for a 10-0 lead. Ball State led 10-3 at halftime.

Harris’ 24-yard return on a short punt set up Kent State at the 10-yard line late in the third quarter. On second down from the 4, running back Donovan Delaney Jr. took a direct snap and scored on a run up the middle to tie the score at 10.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.